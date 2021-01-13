ARRESTS
• Christian Nicholas Gonzalez, 26, 901 Leavenworth St. No. 2, for failure to appear. Free on $500 bond.
• Shana Rae Jager, 32, 1025 Pottawatomie Court, for driving while a habitual violator and driving while suspended. Confined on $3,000 bond.
• Deborah Ann Young, 34, 1313 Yuma St., for probation violation. Confined without bond.
• Khairi Nichi Alexander Fielder, 17, Manhattan, for possession of marijuana. Free with no bond listed.
• Brewster Lee Jones, 36, 3981 Zeandale Road, for failure to appear. Confined without bond.
• Jeremy Lee Newton, 30, Junction City, for criminal damage to property and criminal trespass. Free on $1,000 bond.
• Joshua Aron Soden, 33, Salina, for probation violation. Exceptionally cleared.