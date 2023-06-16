ARRESTS

  • Cynthia Lynne Bowen, 56, homeless, for criminally trespassing and interfering with a law enforcement officer. Held on $500 bond.
  • Gretchen Leigh Roark, 49, 1726 Rockhill Road, for battery, violating a protective order twice and interfering with a law enforcement officer. Released on $4,000 bond.
  • Kyle Lee Hodges, 34, Saint George, for two counts of aggravated assault and five counts of harassment by a telecommunication device. Released on no bond.
  • Sonya Simone Monae Larrk Williams, 25, 1324 Baehr Place, for driving while suspended and failing to yield from a private road or driveway. Released on $1,000 bond.
  • Javontae Dashon Darby, 30, 820 Colorado St., for violating probation. Held on no bond.
  • Douglas Lee Carson, 40, homeless, for failing to appear in court. Released on $250 bond.
  • Kurtis Hayes Rich, 26, homeless, for failing to appear in court. Exceptionally cleared with no bond.
  • Zacarias Adam Salas Boyd, 22, homeless, for theft of property or services. Released on no bond.
  • Dakota Daniel Griffee, 21, Belvue, for violating probation. Released on no bond.
  • Zachary Dewayne Tilton, 35, 8171 Frog Holler, for violating probation. Released on no bond.

Tags