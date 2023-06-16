Cynthia Lynne Bowen, 56, homeless, for criminally trespassing and interfering with a law enforcement officer. Held on $500 bond.
Gretchen Leigh Roark, 49, 1726 Rockhill Road, for battery, violating a protective order twice and interfering with a law enforcement officer. Released on $4,000 bond.
Kyle Lee Hodges, 34, Saint George, for two counts of aggravated assault and five counts of harassment by a telecommunication device. Released on no bond.
Sonya Simone Monae Larrk Williams, 25, 1324 Baehr Place, for driving while suspended and failing to yield from a private road or driveway. Released on $1,000 bond.
Javontae Dashon Darby, 30, 820 Colorado St., for violating probation. Held on no bond.
Douglas Lee Carson, 40, homeless, for failing to appear in court. Released on $250 bond.
Kurtis Hayes Rich, 26, homeless, for failing to appear in court. Exceptionally cleared with no bond.
Zacarias Adam Salas Boyd, 22, homeless, for theft of property or services. Released on no bond.
Dakota Daniel Griffee, 21, Belvue, for violating probation. Released on no bond.
Zachary Dewayne Tilton, 35, 8171 Frog Holler, for violating probation. Released on no bond.
INCIDENTS
Police arrest
ed Ryan Larson, 21, Manhattan, on a Pottawatomie County District Court warrant for rape and aggravated indecent liberties with a minor at about 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Larson was transported to Pottawatomie County Jail.
Police respo
nded to a criminal damage to property at about 5 a.m. Friday in the 5500 block of Skyway Drive. The Manhattan Airport reported to police that an object, possibly a baseball, was thrown and hit the front termi
nal window for a loss of about $1,500.
Police provided additional information about a theft from a motor vehicle they responded to May 31 at 1527 Leavenworth St. Meagan Miller, 20, and Lakyn Tenbrink, 21, reported to police a stolen venmo debit card and $110 cash that belonged to Miller, while an Adidas fanny pack wallet that belonged to Tenbrink was stolen. No arrests have been made. Items have not been recovered.
Police provided additional information about a theft of property or services May 31 at 101 Bluemont Ave. at Walmart. Officers reported cleaning detergent, batteries, gummy bears and towels or sheets stolen. No suspects have been named.
Riley County police released more information regarding a theft of property or services June 1 at 130 Sarber Lane at Dillons. Officers reported stolen Chinese food worth $11.99; pot stickers worth $2.50; Lucky Charms Marshmallows worth $4.99; and a bottle of Sprite worth $2. All items are recovered. However, no arrests have been made.
Police arrested Auston Korszeniewski, 25, Manhattan, at about 2:45 p.m. Wednesday on four Riley County District Court warrants for violating court orders. The warrants stem from original charges of criminal use of a financial card, theft, theft by deception, driving while suspended, possession of meth, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also charged with criminal use of a weapon and fleeing and eluding officers. Korszeniewski remains held at Riley County jail on $50,000 bond.
Police arres
ted Jose Torres, 54, Manhattan, at about 7 p.m. Wednesday on his Riley County District Court warrant for aggravated battery, transporting an open container, failure to stop at an accident, passing with insufficient clearance and driving with no license. The warrant stems from a crash on March 24 at about 8:45 p.m. near the intersection of east Marlatt Avenue and Brookpointe Circle. Police reported Torres leaving the scene of the crash after his 2007 Chevrolet van crossed the centerline of east marlatt while traveling west, where he hit Jesus Maldonado, 60, Manhattan, who was driving his 2002 Chevrolet Silverado eastbound. The passenger with Maldonado, Juan Maldonado, 31, Manhattan, was trapped in the passenger side and was transported to Via Christi after being extricated by EMS and fire personnel for treatment of a broken wrist, cuts, scrapes and bruises. Officers found an open container of alcohol in Torres’ unoccupied van when they arrived on
scene. Torres was released from Riley County jail on $15,000 bond.
Police
responded to a criminal damage to property at about 1:30 a.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of Moro Street at O’Malley’s Alley. The bar and grill reported that a 22-year-old man shattered the glass front door of the business for a los
s of about $800.
Police arrested Charles Kendrick, 38, Manhattan, at about 2:15 a.m. Thursday after officers conducted a traffic stop on his van near the intersection of South Manhattan Avenue and Fort Riley Boulevard. Kendrick was arrested for possession of meth and possession of an opiate, which was found in the vehicle. Police also arrested Kendrick on a Manhattan Municipal Court warrant for failing to appear on charges of a parking violation. Kendrick remains held at Riley County ja