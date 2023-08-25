ARRESTS

  • Michael Garrett Adams, 32, 19 Powerline Place, for domestic battery. Held on a $6,000 bond.
  • Joseph Jerome Bergmeier, 20, of Wamego, for driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Held on $750 bond.
  • Madelyn Elyse Salmonowicz, 22, 1800 Platt St. No. 14, for driving under the influence. Held on a $750 bond.
  • Brittany Michael Clark, 35, 81 John Pride Lane, for failure to appear. Held on $2,500 bond.
  • Shaine Michael Chunn, 36, 1124 Fremont St. No. B, for domestic battery. Held on a $5,000 bond.
  • Alesha Marie Tate,15, 1026 McCollum St., for two counts of battery and interference with law enforcement at Manhattan High School. Held on no bond.
  • Jaslynn Sade Baumann, 15, of Manhattan, for four counts of battery at Manhattan High and interference with law enforcement and taxation; possession of cigarettes, electronic cigarettes or tobacco by a minor under 18. Held on no bond.
  • Tyler Duane Pinley, 33, 3000 Tuttle Creek Blvd. No 183 at Colonial Gardens, for criminal trespass. Held on a 1,000 bond.
  • Malachi Jones, 26, of Fort Riley, for driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Released on $750 bond.
  • Arthur Mickey Jr., 34, Ogden, for two counts of violating probation. Held on no bond.
  • Jakyeih Nehemiah Cornelius Burney, 17, of Manhattan, for purchasing, possessing or consuming alcohol by a minor. Released on no bond.
  • Darmani Nizeah Toliver, 14, of Manhattan, for possession of marijuana, possession of tobacco by a minor and consumption or sale of alcohol by a minor. Held on no bond.
  • Erick Lamont Smith, 58, of Ogden, for violating parole. Released on $1,000 bond.

Tags