Michael Garrett Adams, 32, 19 Powerline Place, for domestic battery. Held on a $6,000 bond.
Joseph Jerome Bergmeier, 20, of Wamego, for driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Held on $750 bond.
Madelyn Elyse Salmonowicz, 22, 1800 Platt St. No. 14, for driving under the influence. Held on a $750 bond.
Brittany Michael Clark, 35, 81 John Pride Lane, for failure to appear. Held on $2,500 bond.
Shaine Michael Chunn, 36, 1124 Fremont St. No. B, for domestic battery. Held on a $5,000 bond.
Alesha Marie Tate,15, 1026 McCollum St., for two counts of battery and interference with law enforcement at Manhattan High School. Held on no bond.
Jaslynn Sade Baumann, 15, of Manhattan, for four counts of battery at Manhattan High and interference with law enforcement and taxation; possession of cigarettes, electronic cigarettes or tobacco by a minor under 18. Held on no bond.
Tyler Duane Pinley, 33, 3000 Tuttle Creek Blvd. No 183 at Colonial Gardens, for criminal trespass. Held on a 1,000 bond.
Malachi Jones, 26, of Fort Riley, for driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Released on $750 bond.
Arthur Mickey Jr., 34, Ogden, for two counts of violating probation. Held on no bond.
Jakyeih Nehemiah Cornelius Burney, 17, of Manhattan, for purchasing, possessing or consuming alcohol by a minor. Released on no bond.
Darmani Nizeah Toliver, 14, of Manhattan, for possession of marijuana, possession of tobacco by a minor and consumption or sale of alcohol by a minor. Held on no bond.
Erick Lamont Smith, 58, of Ogden, for violating parole. Released on $1,000 bond.
CITATIONS
Ledjor Rowden, 19, of Wamego, for possession of an open container at about 11:20 p.m. Aug. 19. while near the intersection of North 11th St. and Claflin Road.
INCIDENTS
Officers reported criminal use of a financial card at about 2 p.m. Thursday in the 2800 block of Anderson Avenue. Peerless Tires told police that someone purchased tires with a stolen credit card for a loss of about $1,020.
Police arrested Jon Martin, 43, of Manhattan, at about 9:45 a.m. Wednesday on a Riley County District Court warrant for probation violation. Officers also arrested Martin for stalking and two counts of violating a protection order. Martin was released on $10,000 bond.
Officers reported theft by deception at about 3:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of Bluemont Avenue. A Walmart employee told police that four people fraudulently purchased items worth about $2,000.
Police reported theft at about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of Yuma Street. A 48-year-old man said the catalytic converters from two of his vans were stolen. The loss is $5,400.
Officers arrested Steven Mitchell, 38, of Ogden, at about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday for aggravated violation of the Offender Registration Act and two counts of violation of the Offender Registration Act. Mitchel is held at Riley County jail on $75,000 bond.
Police arrested Chrystal Theis, 44 of Manhattan, at about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday on a Manhattan Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear. The original charge is driving while suspended and no proof of insurance. Theis is held on $6,000 bond.
Officers arrested Liberto Rodriguez Jr., 44, of Kansas City, at about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday on a Riley County District Court warrant for aggravated failure to appear. The original charge is criminal threat. Police also arrested Rodriguez for criminal damage to property for reportedly kicking in a woman’s door for a $200 loss. Rodriguez is held at Riley County jail on $10,750 bond.