ARRESTS
• Treyton Joseph Pray, 19, Pocatello, Idaho, for domestic battery and criminal damage to property. Free on $2,000 bond.
• Amanda Nicole Vestweber, 23, 418 S. Manhattan Ave., for failure to appear. Free on $5,000 bond.
INCIDENTS
• A 23-year-old man reported a 30-year-old man injured him and broke out a vehicle window, according to a Riley County Police Department report.
Officers filed a report for battery and criminal damage to property in the 700 block of Kearney Street at about 11:03 p.m. Friday. Estimated total loss is $500. Police refused to identify the victim.
NOTICES TO
APPEAR
• Samuel Wright, 18, 1015 Denison Ave., for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor at about 3:40 a.m. Saturday while at 1337 Anderson Ave.