ARRESTS
• Daniel Lopez, 21, 716 Moro St., for DUI. Free on $750 bond.
• Jennifer Lee Woody, 40, St. George, for possession of opiates, opium, narcotics or certain stimulants; use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia into human body; possession of marijuana; distribution or possession with intent to distribute drug paraphernalia for illegal use; and distribution of certain stimulants. Confined on $10,000 bond.
• Jeremy D. Woody, 41, St. George, for possession of opiates, opium, narcotics or certain stimulants; and use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia into human body. Free on $2,000 bond.
• Laura Ann Mackenzie Miller, 40, 1322 Flint Hills Place, for failure to appear. Free on $1,500 bond.
• James Robert Watkins Jr., 39, 3304 Woods Drive, for violation of a protection order. Confined on $10,000 bond.
• Darryl Bruce Wheeler Jr., 49, 5460 Taylors View Road, for probation violation and driving while a habitual violator. Exceptionally cleared.
• Tyrel Joseph Daniels, 22, 1430 Cambridge Place No. 19, for distribution of marijuana and failure to appear. Confined on $70,000 bond.
• Antonio Davon Coffin, 26, 2240 Seaton Ave., for failure to appear. Free on $3,000 bond.
• Shaelyn Marie Schadel, 25, Marion, for DUI. Free on $1,000 bond.
• Joshua Alberto Segura Jovel, 28, Olathe, for probation violation. Free on $500 bond.
• Anthony Drew Ellis, 24, Ogden, for interference with a law enforcement officer. Confined on $2,500 bond.
• Robin Renee Willox, 42, St. George, for parole violation. Free with no bond listed.
INCIDENTS
• Someone stole a 50-year-old woman’s identity and made fraudulent withdrawals from Riley State Bank, according to a Riley County Police Department report.
Officers filed a report for identity theft and theft at 106 S. Erpelding Ave. in Leonardville at about 9:42 a.m. Thursday. Estimated total loss is $1,005. Police refused to identify the victim.
Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Anonymous information provided to Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777 could result in a cash reward up to $1,000.
• A 68-year-old man reported someone stole a Manhattan Navy .36 Caliber, JM Cooper .36 Caliber, JM Cooper Pocket .31 Caliber, and a Colt 1851 Navy .36 Caliber, according to an RCPD report.
Officers filed a report for theft at 3303 Abbey Circle at about 10:34 a.m. Thursday. Estimated total loss is $3,550.
Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• A 10-year-old allegedly threatened other boys, ages 6, 7 and 10 with a knife, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for aggravated assault at 2500 Farm Bureau Road at about 5:39 p.m. Thursday.