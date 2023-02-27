ARRESTS

  • Kinde Nouh Ketema, 38, 1601 Hillcrest Drive No. Y10, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
  • Andrew Paul Brandenburg, 43, homeless, for disorderly conduct and nudity in a public place. Released on $500 bond.
  • Roger Lee Smith III, 39, 1841 Cassell Road, for failure to appear. Released on $500 bond.
  • Dakotah James Garner, 31, 1400 Houston St., for domestic battery. Released on $1,000 bond.
  • Nathaniel Christopher Baker, 21, 2215 College Ave. No. E117, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
  • Iroel Ramos Pacheco, 24, Patricia Place, for DUI. Held on $750 bond.
  • Shane Dean Nichols, 23, Fort Riley, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
  • Jerome Thomas Willisch, 20, for possession or consumption of liquor by a minor and unlawful use of a driver’s license. Released on $500 bond.
  • Malachi Christopher Curl, 20, Fort Riley, for DUI and operating a car without an ignition interlock device. Released on $750 bond.
  • Jody Lynn Layne, 40, Marysville, for theft and attempted theft. Released on $5,000 bond.
  • Joanna Marie Nowak, 30, St. George, for failure to appear. Released on $445 bond.
  • Sergio Antonio Estrada Moreno, 33, 4437 Freeman Road, for driving while suspended, driving while a habitual violator, violation of restrictions on license and DUI. Released on $4,000.