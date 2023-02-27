Kinde Nouh Ketema, 38, 1601 Hillcrest Drive No. Y10, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
Andrew Paul Brandenburg, 43, homeless, for disorderly conduct and nudity in a public place. Released on $500 bond.
Roger Lee Smith III, 39, 1841 Cassell Road, for failure to appear. Released on $500 bond.
Dakotah James Garner, 31, 1400 Houston St., for domestic battery. Released on $1,000 bond.
Nathaniel Christopher Baker, 21, 2215 College Ave. No. E117, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
Iroel Ramos Pacheco, 24, Patricia Place, for DUI. Held on $750 bond.
Shane Dean Nichols, 23, Fort Riley, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
Jerome Thomas Willisch, 20, for possession or consumption of liquor by a minor and unlawful use of a driver’s license. Released on $500 bond.
Malachi Christopher Curl, 20, Fort Riley, for DUI and operating a car without an ignition interlock device. Released on $750 bond.
Jody Lynn Layne, 40, Marysville, for theft and attempted theft. Released on $5,000 bond.
Joanna Marie Nowak, 30, St. George, for failure to appear. Released on $445 bond.
Sergio Antonio Estrada Moreno, 33, 4437 Freeman Road, for driving while suspended, driving while a habitual violator, violation of restrictions on license and DUI. Released on $4,000.
NOTICE TO APPEAR
Ava Pace, 20, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor while at 1209 Moro St., Yard Bar.
INCIDENTS
Officers fil
ed a report for theft at 11 a.m. Friday in the 1300 block of Overlook Drive in Manhattan. A 33-year-old woman was listed as the victim when it was reported a 22-year-old man known to her stole her gold ring and Apple AirPods. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $3,200.
Officers filed a report for theft at 11:45 a.m. Friday in the 900 block of Sunset Avenue in Manhattan. A 21-year-old man was listed as the victim when it was reported two 12-inch Pioneer subwoofer speakers and a Hifonics amp were stolen from his unlocked vehicle. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $750. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Officers filed a report for theft at 2 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of N. 16th Street in Manhattan. A 20-year-old man was listed as the victim when it was reported the catalytic converter on his car was cut off and stolen. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $830. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Officers filed a report for theft at 2:30 p.m. Friday in the 1300 block of Anderson Avenue in Manhattan. A 34-year-old man was listed as the victim when it was reported his iPhone 13 Pro was stolen when he set it down at a gas station. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $1,000. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Officers filed a report for burglary and criminal damage to property at 3 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of Messenger Road at Fairmont Park in Manhattan. Two women, 42 and 55, were listed as the victims when it was reported a man and possibly a second suspect smashed in the window of a car and stole a purse containing cash and financial cards for an estimated total loss of $720. Officers found the vehicle the suspects were reported to be driving abandoned in the 900 block of Denison Avenue. The stolen property was later found in a dumpster in the 2300 block of Stagg Hill Road. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Officers filed a report for theft and criminal damage to property at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of Manhattan Town Center. A 35-year-old man was listed as the victim when it was reported the catalytic converter on his car was cut off and stolen. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $2,000. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Officers filed a report for theft at 4 p.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of Marlatt Avenue in Manhattan. A 36-year-old woman was listed as the victim when it was reported her purse containing cash and financial cards was stolen from her unlocked car. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $500. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Joseph Bauer Jr., 18, of Manhattan was arrested at 11:45 a.m. Sunday for attempted arson after it was reported he threw a piece of clothing onto a stove and turned the stove on in an attempt to set it on fire. The piece of clothing was removed by a separate party before it became inflamed. Bauer remains confined in the Riley County Jail with a total bond of $3,000.
Officers filed a report for theft and criminal damage to property at 1:30 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of Denison Avenue in Manhattan. A 59-year-old man was listed as the victim when it was reported the catalytic converter on his van was cut off and stolen. The estimated total loss of $600. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.