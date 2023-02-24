Kurtis Hayes Rich, 26, 416 S. Fourth St., for violation of a court order. Released on $10,000 bond.
Joanna Marie Nowak, 30, St. George, for failure to appear. Held on $500 bond.
NOTICES
TO APPEAR
Andrew Brandenburg, 43, for possession of an open container in public while in the 700 block of Manhattan Avenue.
Aubrey Boldra, 18, Manhattan, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor while at 1127 Moro St., Tubby’s Sports Bar.
INCIDENTS
Officers file
d a report for burglary and criminal damage to property at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of McCain Lane in Manhattan. Magnolia Hills Apartments was listed as the victim when it was reported an unknown suspect broke into three storage units attached to the apartments. The estimated total damage associated with this case is $600. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Officers filed a report for theft and criminal damage to property at 5:45 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Valley Drive in Manhattan. A 51-year-old man was listed as the victim when it was reported the catalytic converter on his truck was cut off and stolen. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $2,000. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
Therriana Pittman, 23, of Manhattan was arrested at 11:45 p.m. on Feb. 23 in the 2000 block of Tuttle Creek Boulevard in Manhattan on her Riley County District Court warrant for probation violation. The probation violation stems from Pittman’s arrest on Feb. 14 after a search warrant was conducted for suspected distribution of controlled substances in the 700 block of Mission Avenue in Manhattan. Pittman remains confined in the Riley County Jail with a to