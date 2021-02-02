TUESDAY ARRESTS
• Destiny Lynay Milam, 30, Colorado Springs, Colorado, for battery. Confined on $750 bond.
• Jerry Torres, 28, 2041 Beck St., for failure to appear. Free on $45 bond.
• Jason Reid Murphy, 47, Wamego, for DUI. Free on $750 bond.
• Adrian Lambert, 42, 820 Colorado St. No. 2, for failure to appear. Exceptionally cleared.
• Tanya Marie Sutton, 24, 730 Allen Road No. 88, for violation of a protection order. Free on $1,000 bond.
• John Lewis Falley Wallace, 18, 2014 Seaton Ave. No. 7, for failure to appear. Confined without bond.
• Michael Anthony Jones, 46, 3981 Zeandale Road, for escape from custody. Confined on $2,000 bond.
• Dovanthony Cortez Smith, 33, 1119 Kearney St. No. 1, for failure to appear. Confined on $2,000 bond.
INCIDENTS
• Police arrested a 38-year-old woman for allegedly stealing a black 2021 Nissan Rouge from Briggs Motor Company Inc., according to a Riley County Police Department report. Officers filed a report for theft and driving while suspended in the 2300 block of Stagg Hill Rd. at about 2:55 p.m. Monday. Estimated total loss is $30,570. Officers arrested Tiffany Fernandez, 709 Dondee Drive No. 4, in connection on the offenses of theft and driving while suspended. Fernandez is confined in the Riley County Jail on a $3,500 bond.
• Deputies arrested a Clay Center man in connection to recent burglaries, according to a Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office report. Deputies responded to the Westmoreland CO-OP, 203 Highway 99, on Jan. 26. They found that someone had forced entry into the business and took money and other items. Shortly after, deputies also responded to a report of a burglary and theft at the Pottawatomie County Landfill, 8585 Wheaton Road, in Wamego. Officials determined that both burglaries were likely connected, and ultimately over the course of their investigation, they executed a search warrant at a Leonardville residence, 207 Kansas St. With the help of the Riley County Police Department, officers recovered stolen property from both incidents at the residence. They arrested Phillip Rose, 28, of Clay Center on a Cloud County warrant on burglary and theft. The sheriff’s office asks that anyone with further information on these incidents contact Capt. Darrin Stewart at 785-457-3353 or leave an online tip at www.ptsheriff.com using the Crimestoppers link.
NOTICES TO APPEAR
• Taylor Crawford, 19, 1834 Laramie St., for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor at about 11:12 p.m. Saturday while in the 700 block of North Manhattan Avenue.