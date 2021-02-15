ARRESTS
• Chantz Anthony Garrett, 26, 1019 Moro St. No. 1, for battery and interference with a law enforcement officer. Free on $750 bond.
• Elijah Pierre Mendez Simpson, 25, 421 N. 16th St. No. 2, for domestic battery. Free on $1,000 bond.
• Alicia Maria Whitt, 34, Junction City, for identity theft and interference with a law enforcement officer. Confined on $2,500 bond.
• Matthew Allan Barley, 32, 2485 Brookfield Drive, for failure to appear. Free on $250 bond.
• Jazzlyn Marie Jones, 15, Manhattan, for aggravated assault and battery. Free with no bond listed.
• Garrett Kane Silva, 24, 1501 Oxford Place No. 19, for aggravated domestic battery, domestic battery and criminal damage to property. Confined on $10,000 bond.
• Theodore Edward Ayon Jr., 39, 4121 McDowell Creek Road, for domestic battery. Free on $1,000 bond.
• Adrian Patton Keeling, 40, Salina, for failure to appear. Confined on $1,500 bond.
• Syliva Elizabeth Marquez, 37, 415 Walters Drive No. 411, for criminal damage to property. Free on $500 bond.