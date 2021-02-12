ARRESTS
• James Allen Michael Medlin, 23, 1431 Cambridge Place No. 8, for distribution of opiates, opium, narcotics or certain stimulants. Confined on $10,000 bond.
• Jordan Dominic Zimmerman, 23, 1007 Pottawatomie Court, for failure to appear. Confined on $2,000 bond.
• Shannon Lavar Bryant Sr., 43, 1023 Yuma St. No. 2, for two counts of distribution of opiates, narcotics, certain stimulants or heroin; distribution of a controlled substance; and two counts of unlawful manufacturing, distribution, cultivation or possession of controlled substances using a communication facility. Confined on $50,000 bond.
• Trenton Michael Morgan, 18, for criminal damage to property, aggravated assault and aggravated battery. Free on $5,000 bond.
• Joleann Cathleen Killham, 20, 1007 Houston St., for theft of property or services. Free on $1,000 bond.
• Alvin Ramon Love, 38, 3023 Sandstone Drive No. 12, for DUI and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Confined on $1,500 bond.
• Willis Virgil Parrish, 38, 2916 Nelson’s Landing, for domestic battery. Confined on $1,000 bond.
• Arayah Michele Perez, 22, Manhattan, for failure to appear and two counts of probation violation. Confined on $18,205 bond.
• James Robert Watkins Jr., 39, 3304 Woods Drive, for four counts of violation of a protection order. Confined on $10,000 bond.
INCIDENTS
• Someone stole numerous hardwood boards from Kansas Hardwoods in Belvue, according to a Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s report. Deputies responded to a report of a theft at the business at 22620 U.S. Highway 24 on Feb. 5. Associates reported that someone had stolen boards from them between Jan. 28 and Feb. 3. Estimated total loss is $2,000. The sheriff’s office asks that anyone with information contact Capt. Darrin Stewart at 785-457-3353 or leave an online tip via the Crime Stoppers link at www.ptsheriff.com
• Police arrested a Manhattan man for allegedly battering a 31-year-old woman, according to a Riley County Police Department report. Officers filed a report for aggravated battery in Manhattan at about 10:58 p.m. Wednesday. Police arrested Noe Rodriguez Aranda, 33, 2001 Green Ave., in connection with the incident on the offense of aggravated battery. Aranda is free on a $7,500 bond.
• A 22-year-old man reported someone stole his gray 2010 Ford Escape, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for theft in the 1500 block of College Ave. at about 8:39 a.m. Thursday. Estimated total loss is $8,000. Police refused to identify the victim. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• A 32-year-old man reported a white man driving a light-colored Nissan Frontier stole a Sig Sauer P365 handgun, a blue camo Vedder holster, and Ray-Ban sunglasses from his vehicle and damaged a window in the process, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for theft and criminal damage to property in the 1400 block of Waterford Place at about 10:03 a.m. Thursday. Estimated total loss is $1,230. Police refused to identify the victim. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• Someone broke into a construction trailer and stole multiple tools from Jadwin Construction & Development LLC and a 44-year-old man, according to an RCPD report. Stolen items include a white and orange Stihl 18-inch blade chainsaw, a white and orange Stihl 16-inch blade chainsaw, a white and orange Stihl 14-inch blade concrete chainsaw, a white and orange Stihl 16-inch blade concrete chainsaw, a yellow and blue Top Con pipe laser in a yellow case, a blue and black Top Con pipe laser in a black case, and a blue Bosch corded hammer drill. Officers filed a report for burglary near the intersection of Westwood Road and Oak Street at about 11:24 a.m. Thursday. Estimated total loss is $18,650. Police refused to identify the victim. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• One person was injured after a crash in central Manhattan, according to an RCPD report. Officers responded to the report of an injury crash near the intersection of College Heights Road and Denison Avenue at about 12:33 p.m. Thursday. When officers arrived on scene, they found a 2014 Toyota Camry driven by Pratikshya Sharma, 29, of Manhattan had hit a curb, overturned and struck a utility pole. Emergency responders took Sharma to Ascension Via Christi Hospital for treatment of non life-threatening injuries.
• A 20-year old man reported someone entered his vehicle and stole a black Crossman break-action BB gun, black range finder binoculars and Crossman pellets, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for burglary in the 1500 block of College Avenue at about 1:00 p.m. Thursday. Estimated total loss is $750. Police refused to identify the victim. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.