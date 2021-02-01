ARRESTS
• Kyia Lee Gibson, 31, 2000 Casement Road No. 9, for DUI. Free on $750 bond.
• William Robert Davies, 18, Holton, for aggravated battery, DUI and failure to stop at an accident. Confined on $8,500 bond.
• Antwajuane Jerome Mcneil, 27, Ogden, for criminal deprivation of property. Confined on $1,000 bond.
• Adam Michael Wells, 30, 1410 Hartman Place Unit C17, for criminal deprivation to property. Confined on $1,000 bond.
• Andrea Lynn Mccann, 35, 317 Knox Lane, for battery and disorderly conduct. Free on $750 bond.
• Steven Michael Beasley, 23, Bridgeport, Illinois, for failure to appear. Free on $500 bond.
• James Dawayne Dunnigan Sr., 42, 1911 Daisy Court, for violation of a protection order. Free on $1,000 bond.
• Carlos Albert Chairez, 29, 2710 Brittany Terrace No. 7, for disorderly conduct and interference with a law enforcement officer. Free on $1,000 bond.
• Thaddeus Maurice Jordan, 32, for failure to appear; possession of opiates, opium, narcotics or certain stimulants; and use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia into human body. Confined on $10,000 bond.
INCIDENTS
• Someone cut off catalytic converters from five delivery vehicles belonging to Schwan’s Sales Enterprises Inc., according to a Riley County Police Department report. Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property and theft in the 700 block of Pecan Circle at about 6:56 a.m. Friday. Estimated total loss is $5,000. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Anonymous information provided to Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777 could result in a cash reward up to $1,000.
• A 29-year-old woman and a 29-year-old man injured, threatened, and restrained each other, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for aggravated domestic battery, criminal threat, domestic battery, and criminal restraint in Manhattan at about 8:19 a.m. Friday.
• A 27-year-old man allegedly stole a green iPhone 11 Pro Max from Verizon Wireless, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for theft and possession of stolen property in the 300 block of Southwind Road at about 12:07 p.m. Friday. Estimated total loss is $835.
• A 23-year-old woman reported someone slashed the tires on her vehicle, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property in the 1200 block of North 12th Street at about 7:30 a.m. Saturday. Estimated total loss is $600. Police refused to identify the victim. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• A 29-year-old man reported a 29-year-old woman damaged clothing, workout equipment and small business inventory, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property in Manhattan at about 9:53 a.m. Saturday. Estimated total loss is $3,000. Police refused to identify the victim.
• An 18-year-old woman reported someone keyed her vehicle, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property in the 1100 block of Bluemont Avenue at about 2:20 p.m. Saturday. Estimated total loss is $1,500. Police refused to identify the victim. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• Someone stole a black carry-on trailer from Tractor Supply Company, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for theft and criminal damage to property in the 8100 block of South Port Road at about 3:16 p.m. Saturday. Estimated total loss is $2,000. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• An 18-year-old man reported someone stole his Trek bicycle, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for theft in the 1000 block of Denison Avenue at about 4:12 p.m. Saturday. Estimated total loss is $734. Police refused to identify the victim. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• A 51-year-old woman reported a 29-year-old man threatened her with a knife, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for aggravated assault in the 1000 block of Pottawatomie Court at about 11:19 p.m. Saturday. Police refused to identify the victim.
• Police arrested two Fort Riley men after a fight early Sunday morning, according to an RCPD report. A 25-year-old man, 34-year-old man and a 38-year-old man reported two 30-year-old men interfered with and injured RCPD officers, damaged sheetrock and instigated a fight. Officers filed a report in the 1400 block of Watson Place at about 12:35 a.m. Sunday. Estimated total loss is $500. Clifford Martin Medina Wallace, 30, of Ft. Riley was arrested in connection on the offenses of interference with a law enforcement officer and two counts of battery on a law enforcement officer. Wallace is free on a $7,000 bond. Alvaro Ochoa, 30, of Ft. Riley was arrested in connection on the offenses of disorderly conduct and interference with a law enforcement officer. Ochoa is free on a $4,000 bond.
• A 52-year-old woman and a 77-year-old man reported a 31-year-old woman damaged a door and a television, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property in Manhattan at about 1:43 p.m. Sunday. Estimated total loss is $500. Samantha Archer, 31, of Manhattan was arrested in connection on the offense of criminal damage to property and is confined in the Riley County Jail on a $1,000 bond.
• A 20-year-old man reported someone stole his GT Aggressor bicycle, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for theft in the 1400 block of College Avenue at about 6:44 p.m. Sunday. Estimated total loss is $670. Police refused to identify the victim. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.