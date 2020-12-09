ARRESTS
• Patrick William McAndrews III, 31, Manhattan, for failure to appear. Confined on $1,000 bond.
• Bonnie Jean Samuelson, 41, Alta Vista, for failure to appear and probation violation. Confined on $7,000 bond.
• Collin Alexander Wood, 27, 1209 Overlook Drive, for probation violation. Confined without bond.
INCIDENTS
• A 47-year-old man reported someone stole his blue 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe, according to a Riley County Police Department report. Officers filed a report for theft at 3443 Woodduck Way at about 6:22 a.m. Tuesday. Estimated total loss is $3050. Police refused to identify the victim. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Anonymous information provided to Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777 could result in a cash reward up to $1,000.
• A 50-year-old woman reported someone stole her gray 2001 Mazda Tribute, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for theft at 1630 Humboldt St. at about 9:59 a.m. Tuesday. Estimated total loss is $1,350. Police refused to identify the victim. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• A 43-year-old man reported someone broke into his storage unit and stole a Lincoln SP255 welder, a Miller Tig welder, five welder gas bottles, a Victor Hintz torch set, a Cuisinart knife set, a Kitchen Aid mixer, a Dewalt air compressor, a Shop-Vac, and pots and pans, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for burglary and theft at 2749 Eureka Terrace at about 4:37 p.m. Tuesday. Estimated total loss is $15,750. Police refused to identify the victim. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.