ARRESTS
• Dawson Jacob Tajchman, 16, Manhattan, for DUI. Free with no bond listed.
• Lajacquette Rachelle Davis, 36, 2556 Candle Crest Circle, for battery on a law enforcement officer. Confined on $1,000 bond.
• Richard Dean Prudenti, 42, 3048 Tamarak Drive, for domestic battery. Confined on $1,000 bond.
• Jessica Marie Haman, 37, 212 S. Fifth St. Unit A, for failure to appear. Free on $500 bond.
INCIDENTS
• Three 21-year-old men and two 22-year-old men reported someone entered their residence and stole a Flyby massage gun, a Samsung sound bar speaker, Sony headphones, a Goldenhour wristwatch, Apple Airpods, a Remington 1187 12 gauge shotgun, a Glock 17 9 mm magazine, Dolce & Gabbana cologne, ammunition and alcohol, according to a Riley County Police Department report. Officers filed a report for burglary in the 1300 block of North Eight Street at about 12:22 p.m. Friday. Estimated total loss is $1,678. Police refused to identify the victims. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Anonymous information provided to Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777 could result in a cash reward up to $1,000.
• A 28-year-old man reported someone put sugar in a vehicle’s gas tank, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property in the 100 block of South Elm Street about 6:15 p.m. Friday. Estimated total loss is $500. Police refused to identify the victim. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• Officers responded to the report of an injury crash near the intersection of Tuttle Creek Boulevard and Marlatt Avenue at about 8:02 p.m. Friday. When officers arrived on scene, they found a 2001 GMC Sonoma driven by James Barry, 58, of Manhattan had collided with a 2001 Toyota 4Runner driven by Layton Reyes, 18, of Manhattan. Emergency responders took Barry to Ascension Via Christi hospital for treatment of his injuries.
• A 23-year-old man reported a 22-year-old woman used a Hisense television to batter him, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for domestic battery and criminal damage to property in Manhattan at about 12:30 a.m. Saturday Estimated total loss is $800.
• A 66-year-old man reported someone stole his maroon 1987 Oldsmobile containing Yellow Jacket refrigeration gauges, a Fluke voltmeter and ammunition, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for theft in the 2000 block of Gladiola Court at about 10:00 p.m. Saturday. Estimated total loss is $1,425. Police refused to identify the victim. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• Officers responded to the report of an injury crash near the 2500 block of Moehlman Road in Manhattan at about 12:17 p.m. Saturday. When officers arrived on scene they found a 2007 Kawasaki motorcycle driven by Daniel Little, 26, of Manhattan had driven off the road. Emergency responders took Little to Ascension Via Christi Hospital for treatment of a fratured clavicle and humerus.
• An unknown man sodomized a 24-year-old woman, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for aggravated criminal sodomy in Manhattan at about 12:47 p.m. Saturday. Because of the nature of this crime, no further information will be released. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• A 27-year-old man, a 28-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman reported someone entered their residence and stole a Thompson 12 gauge shotgun, a Geretta 12 gauge shotgun, a Winchester 12 gauge shotgun, a Springfield 9 mm handgun, a Canon EOS Rebel T7 camera and cash, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for burglary in the 1100 block of Pierre Street at about 11:04 p.m. Saturday. Estimated total loss is $3,900. Police refused to identify the victims. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• Officers responded to the report of an injury crash near the 7000 block of McDowell Creek Road at about 2:37 a.m. Sunday. When officers arrived on scene they found a 2019 Buick Enclave driven by Alexandra Behm, 24, of Manhattan had hit a deer. Emergency responders took Behm to Ascension Via Christi Hospital for treatment of her injuries.
• A 20-year-old woman reported someone damaged a door on her vehicle, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property in the 1400 block of Leavenworth Street at about 11:34 a.m. Sunday. Estimated total loss is $500. Police refused to identify the victim. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• Two people stole three Go-Pro cameras from Best Buy, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for theft in the 300 block of Tuttle Creek Boulevard at about 1:06 p.m. Sunday. Estimated total loss is $900. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
NOTICES
TO APPEAR
• Anna Cochenour, 19, 1200 Bluemont Ave., for possession or consumption of alcohol by minor at about 12:01 a.m. Friday while at 710 N. Manhattan Ave.
• Anne Hastert, 20, 1114 Fremont St., for minor obtaining or purchasing alcohol at about 11:32 p.m. Saturday while at 1114 Fremont St.
• Spencer Berry, 18, 4044 Bald Eagle Drive, for possession of marijuana and use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia into human body at about 7:35 p.m. Nov. 30 while at Mile Marker 184 on Fort Riley Boulevard.