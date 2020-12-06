ARRESTS
• Jacob Charles Nixon, 21, 1830 College Heights Road, for DUI. Free on $750 bond.
• Gayle Anne Stevens, 70, 4881 Bowman Drive, for DUI.
Free on $750 bond.
• Makayla Danielle Knight, 20, Topeka, for failure to appear. Free on $750 bond.
• Julie Maree Turner, 38, Topeka, for probation violation. Confined on $25,000 bond.
• Joseph Conor Goodmiller, 20, 807 Dondee Drive, for possession of marijuana and use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia into human body. Free on $1,000 bond.
• Zelond Jyklise Isaiah Benymon, 19, Fort Riley, for three counts of rape and two counts of aggravated criminal sodomy. Confined on $350,000 bond.
• Brewster Lee Jones, 36, 3981 Zeandale Road, for probation violation. Confined on $750 bond.