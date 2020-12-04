ARRESTS
• Kevin Michael Harbaugh, 38, Manhattan, for two counts of failure to appear. Confined on $10,000 bond.
INCIDENTS
• A 52-year-old woman reported a 34-year-old man stole a blue Trek bicycle, according to a Riley County Police Department report. Officers filed a report for theft at 709 Dondee Drive at about 6:26 p.m. Thursday. Estimated total loss is $600. Police refused to identify the victim. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Anonymous information provided to Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777 could result in a cash reward up to $1,000.
• A 33-year-old man reported someone stole his white 2004 Mazda 6, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for theft at 601 Third Place at about 10:46 p.m. Thursday. Estimated total loss is $5,000. Police refused to identify the victim. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.