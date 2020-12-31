ARRESTS
• Elana Lee Sedlacek, 28, 3428 Chimney Rock Road, for DUI. Free on $750 bond.
• Clayton Lee Estes, 27, 1020 Houston St. No. 2, for uniform criminal extradition act. Confined without bond.
• Kimberly Jo Garver, 54, St. George, for theft of property or services and forgery. Free on $10,000 bond.
• Kaden William Crawley Henry, 14, Manhattan, for three counts of juvenile violation of condition of probation or placement. Free with no bond listed.
• Hashim Mohamed, 19, 500 Moro St. No. 2, for failure to appear. Free on $1,000 bond.
• Ahmed Bacim Alali, 15, Manhattan, for blackmail, criminal threat and harassment by a telecommunication device. Free with no bond listed.
• Leah Anjenea Mitchell, 28, Kansas City, Missouri, for three counts of warrant arrest by a law enforcement officer. Confined with no bond listed.
INCIDENTS
• Someone forced entry into the city of Riley’s maintenance building and stole a generator, a Stihl concrete saw and chainsaw, Milwaukee power tools, Dewalt drill bits, gasoline, and copper tubing, according to a Riley County Police Department report. Officers filed a report for burglary and criminal damage to property in the 400 block of South Clay Street in Riley at about 6:39 a.m. Wednesday. Estimated total loss is $3,125. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Anonymous information provided to Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777 could result in a cash reward up to $1,000.
• A Manhattan woman was injured in a crash in northwest Manhattan, according to an RCPD report. Officers responded to the report of an injury crash near the intersection of Kimball and Wreath avenues at about 3:24 p.m. Wednesday. When officers arrived on scene they found a 2006 Dodge Ram driven by William Draper, 50, of Milford had failed to yield the right of way to a 1994 Toyota Corolla driven by Makayla Arbogast, 21, of Manhattan, causing her to strike his vehicle. Emergency responders took Arbogast to Ascension Via Christi Hospital for further evaluation.
• A man allegedly stole a Swann HD camera, digital and laser levels, and clothing from Menards, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for theft at 515 McCall Road at about 3:54 p.m. Wednesday. Estimated total loss is $1,288. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• A 79-year-old woman reported someone stole her Hustler lawnmower, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for theft in the 300 block of Wildcat Creek Road at about 4:46 p.m. Wednesday. Estimated total loss is $6,000. Police refused to identify the victim. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.