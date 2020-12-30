ARRESTS
• Howard Alexander Horton III, 33, 1420 Watson Place No. E2, for domestic battery. Free on $1,000 bond.
• Christine Nicole Lundberg, 35, Ogden, for probation violation. Free on $1,000 bond.
• Wehner Rodriguez, 21, 2041 Beck Street, for DUI and driving while suspended. Free on $1,500 bond.
INCIDENTS
• A 74-year-old man reported someone damaged multiple doors in an attempt to gain access, according to a Riley County Police Department report. Officers filed a report for attempted burglary and criminal damage to property in the 100 block of South Erpelding Avenue in Leonardville at about 10:50 a.m. Tuesday. Estimated total loss is $500. Police refused to identify the victim. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Anonymous information provided to Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777 could result in a cash reward up to $1,000.
• A 79-year-old woman reported someone stole a gold necklace, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for theft in the 3400 block of Chimney Rock Road at about 9:20 a.m. Monday. Estimated total loss is $1,000. Police refused to identify the victim. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• A 23-year-old man reported a 25-year-old man failed to finalize payment for a vehicle, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for theft in the 2100 block of Little Kitten Avenue at about 2:36 p.m. Monday. Estimated total loss is $11,000. Police refused to identify the victim.
• A 42-year-old man reported someone entered his residence without permission and stole guns and other items, according to an RCPD report. The missing items included a Winchester 20 gauge pump shotgun, a Smith & Wesson 9mm, a Ruger 357 Magnum, AR-15, a P95 9mm, a Glock .40 caliber, a Bond Firearms derringer-style handgun, a Springfield .45 caliber, a Remington 742 Woodmaster 30.06 caliber rifle, a 12 gauge pump shotgun, an Ontario Knife Company delta bowie 15-inch knife, ammunition, a black iPhone, a gold ring, multiple collectible watches, and cash. Officers filed a report for burglary in the 500 block of North Juliette Avenue at about 5:09 p.m. Monday. Estimated total loss is $9,720. Police refused to identify the victim. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• A 50-year-old woman reported a 66-year-old man stole her white 2005 Chevrolet Cavalier, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for theft in the 6000 block of Tuttle Terrace at about 6:35 p.m. Monday Estimated total loss is $1,890.
• A 27-year-old woman reported a 28-year-old man damaged a 55-inch Vizio television, an HP desktop monitor, and a PlayStation 4 console, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for domestic criminal damage to property in Manhattan at about 12:53 a.m. Tuesday. Estimated total loss is $900. Police arrested Jesus Valle at about 1 a.m. Tuesday. He was charged with one count of criminal damage to property and three counts of domestic battery. Valle was confined at the Riley County Jail on a $3,500 bond.