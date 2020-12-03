ARRESTS
• Rodney David Oneill, 69, 6236 Robin Lane, for failure to appear. Free on $500 bond.
• Aaron Gantt, 24, Junction City, for domestic battery. Free on $2,000 bond.
• Ty Lee Anthony Suggs, 27, 317 S. Manhattan Ave., for parole violation. Confined without bond.
• Logan Thomas Saylor, 26, 5115 Vista Acres Drive, for criminal threat and harassment by telecommunication device. Confined on $5,000 bond.
INCIDENTS
• A 35-year-old woman reported a 52-year-old man used a financial card to purchase an iPhone 11 online, according to a Riley County Police Department report. Officers filed a report for theft by deception and criminal use of a financial card in the 2700 block of Kirkwood Drive at about 9:33 a.m. Wednesday, also listing Chase Credit Card Services as a victim. Estimated total loss is $712. Police refused to identify the victim.
• A 70-year-old man reported someone stole a .410 gauge level action Henry shotgun, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for theft at 1924 Vermont St. at about 1:42 p.m. Wednesday. Estimated total loss is $800. Police refused to identify the victim. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Anonymous information provided to Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777 could result in a cash reward up to $1,000.
• A 43-year-old man reported someone threw a rock through a window and damaged property inside, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property at 824 Fremont St. at about 7:09 p.m. Wednesday. Estimated total loss is approximately $1,300. Police refused to identify the victim. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• A 28-year-old man reported someone entered a residence damaging a door frame and stole Ion turntables, an Xbox One gaming system and an Xbox one controller, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for burglary and criminal damage to property at 909 Leavenworth St. at about 8:58 p.m. Wednesday. Estimated total loss is $525. Police refused to identify the victim. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.