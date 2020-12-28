ARRESTS
• Justin Eric Coleman, 23, Pottawatomie County, for failure to appear. Released on $100 bond.
• Anthony Leon Williams Jr., 32, Junction City, for aggravated assault, criminal damage to property and battery. Released on $2,000 bond.
• Patricia Ann Purcell, 29, Herington, for failure to appear. Released on $5,000 bond.
• Dayton Alexander Hunter Clay, 22, Topeka, for probation violation. Released on $513 bond.
• Gary Curtis Yonning, 39, Wamego, for operating a car without an ignition interlock device.
• Radsa Esoni Herbert, 28, 1021 Fremont St. No. 3, for criminal threat, failure to appear, assault and interference with a law enforcement officer.
• Isabelle Marie Klein, 20, 2441 Hobbs Drive, for criminal damage to property and possession of a depressant. Released on $2,000 bond.
• Brett Francis Hogan, 34, Blue Rapids, for interference with a law enforcement officer and possession of drug paraphernalia. Released on $1,500 bond.
• Cora Jean Brown, 41, Ottawa, for failure to appear. Released on $1,500 bond.
• Justin Darrell Thomas Minor, 22, homeless, for probation violation, possession of a substance. Held on $14,000 bond.
• Christopher Lee Dykes, 28, 1852 Anderson Ave. No. 16, for criminal deprivation of property. Released on $1,000 bond.
INCIDENTS
• Officers filed a report for aggravated indecent liberties with a child at 1:34 p.m. in Manhattan on Thursday. Officers listed a 13-year-old girl as the victim and a 36-year-old man known to her as the suspect. Due to the nature of this crime, no additional information will be released.
• A woman reported several items had been stolen from her on Thursday.
Officers filed a report for theft in the 100 block of Bluemont Avenue in Manhattan at 2:23 p.m. on Thursday. Officers listed a 32-year-old woman as the victim when it was reported an unknown suspect stole a purse, wallet, cash and grocery items. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $583. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.
• Someone damaged a vehicle in Manhattan Saturday.
Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property in the 2000 block of Hillview Drive in Manhattan at 9:16 a.m. on Saturday. Officers listed a 41-year-old man as the victim when it was reported an unknown suspect damaged and broke out windows in his vehicle. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $600. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• Someone stole a car in Manhattan Saturday.
Officers filed a report for theft in the 2500 block of Sunny Circle in Manhattan at 3:18 p.m. on Saturday. Officers listed a 39-year-old man as the victim when it was reported an unknown suspect stole his blue 2006 Ford F-150. The estimated total loss associated with this case is 6,000. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property in the 2900 block of Gary Avenue in Manhattan at 10:27 a.m. Sunday. Officers listed a 63-year-old man as the victim when it was reported an unknown suspect damaged his vehicle. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $1,000. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property in the 700 block of Northfield Road in Manhattan at 11:21 a.m. on Sunday. Officers listed a 37-year-old man as the victim when it was reported an unknown suspect damaged his vehicle. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $500. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.