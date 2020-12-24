ARRESTS
• Carsen Lynn Turner, 26, 2215 College Ave. No. N254, for DUI. Free on $750 bond.
• Ty Lee Anthony Suggs, 27, 317 S. Manhattan Ave., for probation violation. Confined on $50,000 bond.
• Aaron Jeremy Nely, 30, 3120 Heritage Lane No. 166, for stalking. Free on $25,000 bond.
• Marie Rose Berryman, 41, Junction City, for failure to appear. Confined on $10,000 bond.
• Joscelyn Lee Helm, 23, Newton, for failure to appear. Free with no bond listed.
INCIDENTS
• A 22-year-old man reported someone stole his white 2001 GMC Jimmy, according to a RIley County Police Department report. Officers filed a report for theft in the 700 block of Humboldt St. at about 10:21 a.m. Wednesday. Estimated total loss is $900. Police refused to identify the victim. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Anonymous information provided to Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777 could result in a cash reward up to $1,000.
• Someone stole a pressure pod from Terracon Consultants, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for theft in the 1100 block of Hostetler Drive at about 1:54 p.m. Wednesday. Estimated total loss is $600. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.