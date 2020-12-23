ARRESTS
• Damian Gabriel Jones, 47, 1821 Priboth Road No. 192A, for two counts of failure to appear. Free on $1,000 bond.
• Mark Eugene Fields, 32, Kansas City, Missouri, for criminal threat, intimidation of a witness or victim, and battery. Free with no bond listed.
• Dustin James Marsh, 28, Omaha, Nebraska, for failure to appear. Confined on $6,000 bond.
• Jordan Dominic Zimmerman, 23, 314 Hudson Ave., for failure to appear. Free on $1,000 bond.
• Patrick Taelor Tomlinson, 29, Hutchinson, for failure to appear. Free on $1,500 bond.
• Jacob Lash Shepard, 23, Ogden, for failure to appear. Free on $750 bond.
• Lisa Louise Price, 40, 614 N. 17th St., for failure to appear. Free with no bond listed.
INCIDENTS
• A Manhattan woman was injured after a crash in east Manhattan, according to a Riley County Police Department report. Officers responded to the report of an injury crash near the intersection of Tuttle Creek Boulevard and Bluemont Avenue at about 2:46 p.m. Tuesday. When officers arrived on scene they found a 2016 Nissan Sentra driven by Desiree Withington, 18, of Wamego had hit a 2013 Kia Optima driven by Tiffany Edmonds, 32, of Manhattan. Emergency responders took Edmonds to Ascension Via Christi Hospital for treatment of her injuries. Police cited Withington for improper driving on a laned roadway.
• A 20-year-old man reported someone cut a lock and stole his red 2017 specialized Allez bicycle, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for theft and criminal damage to property in the 100 block of Manhattan Town Center at about 5:37 p.m. Tuesday. Estimated total loss is $813. Police refused to identify the victim. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Anonymous information provided to Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777 could result in a cash reward up to $1,000.