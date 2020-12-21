ARRESTS
• Kayla Michelle Pearson, 30, 2112 Sloan St., for theft of property or services. Free on $750 bond.
• Virginia Lynn Beneux, 41, 6030 Tuttle Terrace No. 6, for failure to appear. Confined on $2,000 bond.
• Rupert Myles Cooper, 29, 429 Leavenworth St., for failure to appear; possession of opiates, opium, narcotics or certain stimulants; and use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia into human body. Confined on $2,500 bond.
• Caleb Joaquin Perry, 29, 931 Ratone St. No. 2, for aggravated domestic battery. Confined on $5,000 bond.
• Brandi Nicole Mccurdy, 38, 1126 Fremont St. Unit B, for driving while suspended. Exceptionally cleared.
INCIDENTS
• Someone kicked in a hotel room door and did not pay for hotel expenses at Quality Inn, according to a Riley County Police Department report. Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property and theft in the 150 block of East Poyntz Avenue at about 10:07 a.m. Friday. Estimated total loss is $1,559. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Anonymous information provided to Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777 could result in a cash reward up to $1,000.
• A 35-year-old man did not return a white 2015 GMC Yukon to Redline Auto after a test drive, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for theft by deception in the 4600 block of Skyway Drive at about 10:12 a.m. Saturday. Estimated total loss is $35,000. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• A 40-year-old woman reported a 60-year-old male she knows sexually battered her, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for sexual battery and criminal restraint in Manhattan at about 11:31 a.m Saturday. Because of the nature of this crime, no further information will be released.
• A man and woman took three Swann wifi cameras, a AC2200 wifi range finder and other miscellaneous items from Menards, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for theft in the 500 block of McCall Road at about 5:03 p.m. Saturday. Estimated total loss is $1,060. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• One person was injured after a crash in north Manhattan Saturday, according to an RCPD report. Officers responded to a report of an injury crash in the 5900 block of Tuttle Creek Boulevard at about 6:07 p.m. Saturday. When officers arrived on scene, they found a 2005 Dodge Neon driven by Tina Adams, 73, of Manhattan had swerved to avoid an animal and hit a 2013 Dodge Durango driven by David Robinson, 50, of Milford. Emergency responders took Adams to Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan for treatment of her injuries.
• A man and woman took kitchen appliances and other miscellaneous items from Target, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for theft in the 800 block of Commons Place at about 8:36 p.m. Saturday. Estimated total loss is $688. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• Officers listed a 19-year-old woman and a 29-year-old man as the victims when it was reported a 19-year-old woman and 29-year-old man injured them and damaged items, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for aggravated domestic battery, domestic battery, and criminal damage to property in Manhattan at about 1:51 a.m. Sunday. Estimated total loss is $40.