ARRESTS
• Alexander Jay Sanner, 59, Manhattan, for failure to appear. Confined on $500 bond.
INCIDENTS
• Riley County police on Tuesday arrested a 15-year-old boy in connection with a battery incident in Ogden. Officers arrested Jesus Jonathan Luna Jr., 15, of Ogden on one count of criminal damage to property and one count of battery after a 38-year-old man reported Luna battered him and damaged a door in the 400 block of Clydesdale Drive at about 10:05 p.m. Police also listed Opportunities Unlimited as a victim in the case. Estimated total loss is $550. Luna is free with no bond listed.