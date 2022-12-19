Justin Loar-Cale Khayo, 16, 5527 Stone Crest Court No. 211, for criminal damage to property Released with no bond listed.
Kyle Michael Brooks, 41, Leonardville, for giving a worthless check. Released on $1,000 bond.
Samantha Jane Harris, 37, 1218 Bertrand St., for failure to appear. Held on $300 bond.
Dale Allen Corbin, 24, Pottawatomie County, for forgery, probation violation, failure to appear, interference with a law enforcement officer, possession of opiate, narcotic or certain stimulant, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Held on $13,205 bond.
Ethan Chase Stephens, Tecumseh, 23, for failure to appear. Released with no bond listed.
Megan Kendal Goins, 33, for DUI. Released on $1,500 bond.
Phillip Ray Barnes III, 30, Fort Riley, for disorderly conduct. Held on $750 bond.
Theodore Edward Ayon Jr., 40, 4121 McDowell Creek Road, for domestic battery. Released on $3,500 bond.
Randall James Hammond, 28, 1525 Oxford Place No. 26, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
Michael Quinn Brooks, 30, 1949 Crescent Drive, for criminal damage to property. Released on $2,000 bond.
Chance Doyle Callaway, 29, 1604 Hill Valley Drive, for failure to appear. Released on $1,000 bond.
Shane Alan Amaro, 38, 4613 Freeman Road, for driving while a habitual violator. Released on $1,000 bond.
INCIDENTS
Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property at 2:15 p.m. Friday in the 1000 block of Vattier Street. A 20-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man were listed as the victims when it was reported an unknown suspect keyed their cars. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $2,000. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Officers filed a report for burglary at 11:30 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of Pierre Street in Manhattan. A 30-year-old man was listed as the victim when it was reported his car was broken into and his Winchester SX4 shotgun was stolen. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $1,180. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Officers filed a report for theft at 3:30 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Holly Pl. in Manhattan. A 61-year-old woman was listed as the victim when it was reported her white 2004 Chevrolet Silverado was stolen. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $4,000. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Officers filed a report for theft at 9 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of E. Poyntz Ave. in Manhattan. Academy Sports was listed as the victim when it was reported three unknown suspects stole two crossbows. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $640. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property and trafficking contraband in a correctional facility at 8:15 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of S. Seth Child Road in Manhattan. The Riley County Police Department was listed as the victim when it was reported a 28-year-old male inmate smashed a kiosk and telephone, took a piece of glass from the damaged kiosk and gave it to another inmate. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $2,100.
Officers filed a report for burglary, theft, and criminal damage to property at 12:45 p.m. Sunday in the 5000 block of Murray Road in Manhattan. A 30-year-old woman was listed as the victim when it was reported her storage unit was broken into and a 65-inch Sony television, a 55-inch Samsung television, a JBL soundbar, and a Sony A6000 camera were all stolen from inside. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $6,400. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Officers responded to the report of an injury crash at 6:30 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Anderson Avenue and Madison Road in Manhattan. When officers arrived on scene, they found a 2008 Hyundai Accent driven by Thomas Cohagen, 71, of Leondardville, had crashed into a ditch. Cohagen was transported to Via Christi for treatment of minor injuries.