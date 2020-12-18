ARRESTS
• Gary Curtis Yonning, 39, Wamego, for operating a car without an ignition interlock device. Free on $750 bond.
• Terrence James Wallace, 31, Junction City, for probation violation. Free on $750 bond.
• William James Pauley, 29, Belvue, for three counts of probation violation. Confined on $1,164 bond.
• Sylvia Elizabeth Marquez, 37, 4440 Tuttle Creek Boulevard No. 207, for two counts of failure to appear. Free on $2,000 bond.
• Daniel James Fox, 50, Sioux Falls, South Dakota, for failure to appear. Confined on $18,000 bond.
INCIDENTS
• A 20-year-old man reported someone stole his grey 2014 Ford F-150, according to a Riley County Police Department report. Officers filed a report for theft in the 2200 block of College Ave. in Manhattan on December 17, 2020, at approximately 8:10 a.m.
Estimated total loss is $18,000. Police refused to identify the victim. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Anonymous information provided to Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777 could result in a cash reward up to $1,000.
• Someone broke into multiple storage units belonging to Steel & Pipe Supply, Sunflower Storage, a 36-year-old man and a 49-year-old woman, according to an RCPD report. The person also damaged locks and brackets, and stole a Dewalt jackhammer and miter saw. Officers filed a report for burglary, criminal trespass and criminal damage to property in the 400 block of McCall Road at about 3:06 p.m. Thursday. Estimated total loss is $3,020. Police refused to identify the victims. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• A 25-year-old man accidentally shot himself in the foot, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for unlawful discharge of a firearm within Manhattan city limits at about 11:20 a.m. Thursday at Ascension Via Christi Hospital, 1823 College Ave, where the man was treated.