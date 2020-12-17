ARRESTS
• Chantz Anthony Garrett, 26, 1019 Moro St. No. 1, for interference with a law enforcement officer. Free on $1,000 bond.
• Bernice Marie Garrett, 23, 1019 Moro St. No. 1, for domestic battery. Free on $1,000 bond.
• Joel Peter Bales, 48, 429 Leavenworth St., for probation violation and failure to appear. Confined on $2,500 bond.
• Thomas Henry Hicks Jr., 35, Hutchinson, for failure to appear. Free with no bond listed.
• Zane Dresden Tilcock, 16, Manhattan, for juvenile violation of condition of probation or placement. Free with no bond listed.
INCIDENTS
• Someone deceived the Waters True Value to buy numerous Stihl tools, according to a Riley County Police Department report. Officers filed a report for theft by deception in the 300 block of N. Seth Child Road at about 9:22 a.m. Wednesday. Estimated total loss is $6,000. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Anonymous information provided to Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777 could result in a cash reward up to $1,000.
• Someone stole two Nightowl cameras and a Mainstays entertainment center from Walmart, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for theft in the 100 block of Bluemont Avenue at about 4:16 p.m. Wednesday. Estimated total loss is $520. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.