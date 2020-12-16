ARRESTS
• Mary Lynn Haymond, 24, 820 Colorado St. No. 1, for probation violation. Confined on $1,000 bond.
• Collin Alexander Wood, 27, 1209 Overlook Drive, for four counts of burglary, two counts of making false information and four counts of theft of property or services. Confined on $10,000 bond.
• Lajacquette Rachelle Davis, 36, 2556 Candle Crest Circle, for failure to appear. Confined on $500 bond.
• Antwajuane Jerome Mcneil, 27, Ogden, for failure to appear. Free with no bond listed.
INCIDENTS
• Someone entered a construction site of McCownGordan Construction, damaged a door, and stole 2 HP laptops, 2 HP docking stations, 6 Milwaukee 18 volt batteries, a Milwaukee circular saw, Bose earbuds, a Milwaukee temperature gun, an Apple iPad Air 2, an Ogio backpack, and other miscellaneous items, according to a Riley County Police Department report. Officers filed a report for burglary and criminal damage to property in the 800 block of Walters Drive at about 8:09 a.m. Tuesday. Estimated total loss is $3,485. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Anonymous information provided to Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777 could result in a cash reward up to $1,000.
• A Manhattan woman was injured Tuesday in a crash in north Manhattan. Officers responded to the report of an injury crash near the intersection of Tuttle Creek Boulevard and Kimball Avenue at about 4:25 p.m. Tuesday. When officers arrived on scene, they found a Chevrolet Lumina driven by Mark Hedke, 60, of Manhattan had struck a Chevrolet Sonic driven by Angela Dorsey-Irvine, 33, of Manhattan. Emergency responders took Dorsey-Irvine to Ascension Via Christi Hospital for treatment of her injuries.