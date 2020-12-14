ARRESTS
• Tanya Marie Sutton, 24, 431 Leavenworth St. No. 5, for domestic battery. Confined on $1,000 bond.
• Austin Lee Dowling, 27, 715 Canfield Drive, for forgery, DUI, possession of marijuana, use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia into human body, vehicle liability insurance required, and theft of property or services. Free on $2,750 bond.
• Bryan Scott Gonzales, 38, 1704 Fair Lane No. 25, for failure to appear. Free on $500 bond.
• Trevor W. Henning, 20, 2005 Tecumseh Road, for failure to appear. Free on $178 bond.
INCIDENTS
• A 22-year-old man reported someone entered his vehicle and stole a black Savage Axis rifle, a black Savage Stevens shotgun, a black Challen gun case, Vortex binoculars, clothing, and ammunition, according to a Riley County Police Department report. Officers filed a report for burglary in the 900 block of Leavenworth Street at about 11:32 a.m. Friday. Estimated total loss is $680. Police refused to identify the victim. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Anonymous information provided to Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777 could result in a cash reward up to $1,000.
• A 15-year-old girl reported a man she didn’t know raped her, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for rape in Manhattan at about 1:51 p.m. Saturday. Because of the nature of the crime, no additional information will be released. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• A 42-year-old man reported someone stole his black Sig Sauer SP2022 handgun, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for theft in the 2000 block of Hayes Drive at about 1:52 p.m. Saturday. Estimated total loss is $500. Police refused to identify the victim. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• Two 21-year-old women reported someone entered their residence and stole a Smith & Wesson revolver, a Citadel 1991 handgun, a Vera Bradley bag, cash, and medication, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for burglary in the 1300 block of Pierre Street at about 1:04 p.m. Saturday. Estimated total loss is $2,090. Police refused to identify the victims. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• A 20-year-old woman reported someone stole her black 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for theft in the 800 block of Sunset Avenue at about 10:01 a.m. Sunday. Estimated total loss is $3,200. Police refused to identify the victim. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• A 38-year-old woman reported someone damaged a residential door, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property in the 1700 block of Fain Lane at about 10:14 a.m. Sunday. Estimated total loss is $500. Police refused to identify the victim. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• A 34-year-old woman reported someone entered her residence and stole an Apple iPad 6, a black 65-inch Phillips television, a cello and miscellaneous clothing items, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for burglary in the 1300 block of Flint Hills Place at about 12:46 p.m. Sunday. Estimated total loss is $3,700. Police refused to identify the victim. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.