ARRESTS
• Denise Marie Mills, 33, Junction City, for probation violation. Free on $1,000 bond.
• Tray William Allen Murphy, 16, St. George, for criminal use of a financial card. Free without bond.
• Jade Elizabeth Hoover, 27, Evergreen, Colorado, for failure to appear. Free on $10,000 bond.
INCIDENTS
• A 34-year-old woman allegedly stole nearly $6,000 from Gambino’s Pizza, according to a Riley County Police Department report. Officers filed a report for theft at 205 S. Broadway St. in Riley at about 3:36 p.m. Thursday.