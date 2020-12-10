ARRESTS
• Brandon Allen Schuler, 36, for probation violation. Confined on $2,500 bond.
• Adrian Patton Keeling, 40, Topeka, for failure to appear. Confined on $750 bond.
• Gabriel Christian Seim, 27, 2500 Farm Bureau Road No. 333, for possession of marijuana and to counts of interference with a law enforcement officer. Free on $4,000 bond.
INCIDENTS
• A 21-year-old woman reported someone broke a window in her vehicle and stole a Michael Kors purse and cash, according to a Riley County Police Department report. Officers filed a report for theft and criminal damage to property at 2611 Blueline Circle at about 7:22 a.m. Wednesday. Estimated total loss is $540. Police refused to identify the victim. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Anonymous information provided to Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777 could result in a cash reward up to $1,000.
• A 31-year-old man reported someone broke a window in his vehicle and stole a Glock 17 handgun, four Glock magazines and ammunition, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for theft and criminal damage to property in the 3100 block of Brookville West Drive at about 7:45 a.m. Wednesday. Estimated total loss is $1,080. Police refused to identify the victim. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• A 59-year-old man reported someone broke into his barn and storage container and stole miscellaneous items, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for burglary at 15950 Caley Road in Leonardville at about 9:47 a.m. Wednesday. Estimated total loss is $3,000. Police refused to identify the victim. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• A 37-year-old woman and a 43-year-old man reported someone stole a Garmin Xero A1 range-finding sight, a G5 Quest Storm compound bow, a Bro Carter bow release, Vortex Diamondback HD binoculars, arrows, and a camouflage bag from a vehicle, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for theft at 2725 Brookville Drive at about 9:50 a.m. Wednesday. Estimated total loss is $2,160. Police refused to identify the victim. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• A 47-year-old woman reported a 40-year-old man she knows, who had a firearm, injured and forced her into a room, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for domestic battery, aggravated assault, kidnapping, and criminal possession of a weapon by a felon in Manhattan at about 6:15 p.m. Wednesday. Because of the nature of this crime, no further information will be released.