ARRESTS
• Garrett Kane Silva, 23, Ogden, for two counts violation of a protection order and domestic battery. Free on $6,000 bond.
• Anthony Jermone Nealey, 57, for forgery and unlawful to obtain prescription drug. Confined on $3,500 bond.
• John Paul Kent, 38, Wichita, for two counts of violation of offender registration act. Confined on $4,000 bond.
• Tahjai Alixhandir Gamble, 20, 2131 Prairie Field Place, for theft of property or services. Free on $1,000 bond.
• Shakeem Machel Bispham, 22, 2215 College Ave. Unit J337, for probation violation. Free on $1,000 bond.
• Skylar R. Baskin, 20, 1130 Pomeroy St., for failure to appear. Free on $193 bond.
• Jeremy Michael Spaur, 36, 3794 Powers Lane, for criminal threat. Free on $5,000 bond.
• Kirby Anne Williamson, 25, 1223 N. 12th St. Unit C, for probation violation. Confined without bond.
• Tobias Lamar White, 20, 3001 Dickens Ave., for driving while suspended. Free on $500 bond.
INCIDENTS
• A 37-year-old man reported a 26-year-old woman struck him with a vehicle, according to a Riley County Police Department report. Officers filed a report for aggravated battery in the 800 block of Commons Place at about 2:40 p.m. Tuesday. Police refused to identify the victim.