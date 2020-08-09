ARRESTS
• Christian Angel Castillo, 21, Fort Riley, for DUI. Free on $750 bond.
• Izac T. Willard, 16, Wamego, for DUI. Free with no bond listed.
• Patrick William McAndrews III, 31, Ogden, for domestic battery. Confined on $1,000 bond.
• Rausheed Deshon Green, 31, 421 N. 16th St. No. 6, for aggravated battery, aggravated burglary and criminal threat. Free on $5,000 bond.
• Chanel Sade Toliver, 32, 1130 Vattier St. No. 1, for four counts of failure to appear. Confined on $3,000 bond.
• Kyle Dean Pruyn Jr., 29, 805 Thurston St., for two counts of failure to appear. Confined on $4,500 bond.
INCIDENTS
Police released new information on the following incidents:
• A known woman allegedly took 23-year-old Margaret Dunsee’s iPhone 11, according to a July 10 Riley County Police Department report. The phone was later recovered.
• William Stevenson, 28, reported someone entered his home and took a rucksack, Gortex wet weather gear, BDUs and an entrenching tool, according to a July 13 RCPD report.
• Brian Rathburn, 61, reported a man took his white 2008 Dodge Ram 2500, according to a July 13 RCPD report. The vehicle was later recovered
• Leeanna Eirich, 34, reported a man took her two Mongoose bicycles, according to a July 13 RCPD report.
• Mary Kingery, 45, and Lindsay Smith, 61, reported someone took their Cannondale bicycle, specialized bicycle and a bike lock, according to a July 13 RCPD report.
• Cameron Lyon, 25, reported someone damaged his 1987 Porsche, according to a July 13 RCPD report.
• A known man allegedly entered 49-year-old Patricia Denton’s home and took a safe, according to a July 15 RCPD report.
• Robert Gibbons, 30, was stabbed during an altercation at City Park, according to a July 15 RCPD report. He and a male suspect were treated at Via Christi Hospital for minor injuries. Police made no arrests at the time.
• Kahmdon Flanary, 30, and Honesty Flanary, 29, reported that someone damaged their 2008 Ford Expedition and took their catalytic converter, according to a July 16 RCPD report.