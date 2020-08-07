ARRESTS
• Kyle Dean Pruyn Jr., 29, 805 Thurston St., for possession of a stimulant and use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia into human body. Confined on $5,000 bond.
• William Charles Haman, 32, 212 S. Fifth St., for driving while suspended. Free on $750 bond.
• Daniel Michel Joseph, 43, 8715 Grouse Circle, for DUI. Free on $2,000 bond.
INCIDENTS
• A 21-year-old woman reported a 25-year-old man she knows raped her, according to a RCPD report. Officers filed a report for rape in Manhattan at 7:12 p.m. Thursday. Because of the nature of the report, police said additional information won’t be released.