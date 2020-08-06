ARRESTS
• Geoffrey Dalton Ellison, 26, 1130 Pomeroy St., for two counts of failure to appear. Free on $1,100 bond.
INCIDENTS
• A 38-year-old man reported a 32-year-old man threatened him with a hammer, pushed him and damaged his vehicle, according to a Riley County Police Department report. Officers filed a report for aggravated assault, battery and criminal damage to property in the 3300 block of Woods Drive at about 3:00 p.m. Wednesday. Estimated total loss is $1,000. Police refused to identify the victim.
• A 54-year-old woman reported someone took $300, a portable charging dock, eyeglasses, a checkbook, essential oils, a pocket knife, two Ozark Trail headlamps and a fabric purse from her vehicle, according to an RCPD report.
Officers filed a report for burglary from a motor vehicle in the 300 block of Poyntz Avenue at about 5:05 p.m. Wednesday. Estimated total loss is $723. Police refused to identify the victim. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward up to $1,000.
• A Manhattan man was arrested for allegedly hitting a 46-year-old man with a wooden board, damaging a police vehicle and fleeing, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report in the 700 block of Kearney Avenue at about 8:11 p.m. Wednesday.
Police arrested James Robert Watkins Jr., 38, 3304 Woods Drive, shortly after on charges of fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer and criminal damage to property. Estimated total loss is $900. Watkins is free on a $3,000 bond.