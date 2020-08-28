ARRESTS
• Andrew Shay Franklin, 19, Ogden, for possession of opiates, opium, narcotics or certain stimulants; possession of marijuana; and use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia into human body. Free on $2,500 bond.
• Skylar Douglas Scheible, 29, 1020 Houston St. No. 6, for probation violation. Confined on $5,000 bond.
• Liam Alexander Whitmore, 23, 417 Laramie St., for distribution of certain depressants; distribution of opiates, narcotics, certain stimulants or heroin; distribution of certain hallucinogenics; and criminal use of weapons. Confined on $10,000 bond.
• Donovan James O’Connell, 18, 417 Laramie St., for distribution of certain depressants; distribution of opiates, narcotics, certain stimulants and heroin; distribution of certain hallucinogenics; criminal use of weapons; distribution or possession with intent to distribute drug paraphernalia for illegal use; and use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia into human body. Confined on $15,000 bond.
• Alexzandrya Marie Tilton, 28, 415 Walters Drive No. 906, for five counts of theft of property or services. Free with no bond listed.
• Jaleka Rae Michele Rutz, 27, 1117 N. Third St., for theft of property or services. Free with no bond listed.
• Delilah Denise Bellamy, 42, 820 Colorado St. No. 2, for failure to appear. Free with no bond listed.
• Eric Lavelle Johnson, 25, Junction City, for probation violation. Free with no bond listed.
INCIDENTS
• A 64-year-old woman reported someone took her jewelry, according to a Riley County Police Department report. Officers filed a report for theft at 2140 Westchester Drive at about 2:22 p.m. Thursday. Estimated total loss is $7,110. Police refused to identify the victim. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Anonymous information provided to Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777 could result in a cash reward up to $1,000.
• A 61-year-old man reported someone took hand tools, a craftsman toolbox, a storage bin, a washing machine and dryer, a refrigerator, a table, and a Sony speaker from him, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for theft at 2726 Amherst Ave at about 9:46 p.m. Thursday. Estimated total loss is $10,000. Police refused to identify the victim. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
NOTICES TO
APPEAR
• Ashley Hartman, 19, 1515 Harry Road, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor at about 11:30 p.m. Thursday while at 1536 Campus Road.