• John Logan Leroy Galloway, 28, St. George, for probation violation. Released on $458 bond.
• John Logan Leroy Galloway, 28, St. George, for two counts of failure to appear. Released on $21,500 bond.
• Nikolas Cade Rawhouse, 31, 2023 Shirley Lane, for distribution of opiate or narcotic, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana. Released on $5,000 bond.
• Octavious Andrew Brown, 23, Ogden, for criminal damage to property and failure to appear. Held on $2,119 bond.
• Ricardo Andres Martinez Gonzalez, 22, Fort Riley, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
• Gary Keith Bouck Jr., 48, 956 S. Collins Lane, for possession of marijuana and criminal possession of a weapon. Released with no bond listed.
• Cortni Lynn Freed, 32, Manhattan, for possession of opiate or narcotic, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, interference with a law enforcement officer, possession of marijuana and failure to appear. Released with no bond listed.
• Jeremy Ray Jones, 39, homeless, for possession of opiate or narcotic. Released with no bond listed.
• Shaelyn Marie Schadel, 25, Wamego, for DUI, endangering a child and failure to stop at an accident. Held on $2,000 bond.
• Corey Daniel Bloom, 51, Junction City, for failure to appear. Released on $20,000 bond.
INCIDENTS
• Officers filed a report for theft at 3:37 p.m. Wednesday in the 2200 block of Prairie Glen Place in Manhattan. Officers listed a 39-year-old man as the victim when it was reported an unknown suspect scammed him through a job offer that included payment for a vehicle. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $4,560.
Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
• Officers filed a report for theft at 5:35 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of Bluemont Avenue in Manhattan. Officers listed Walmart as the victim when it was reported a 48-year-old female suspect stole cash from the store. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $2,500.