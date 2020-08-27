ARRESTS
• Luis Alfredo Martinez, 29, 3000 Tuttle Creek Boulevard No. 200, for domestic battery and criminal damage to property. Free on $2,000 bond.
• Benjamin John Reinhardt, 20, 520 Osage St. No. 8, for two counts of failure to appear. Confined on $2,250 bond.
• Tevin Christopher Kyle Andrews, 28, 2802 Johnson Valley Drive, for criminal damage to property. Free on $1,000 bond.
• Clarence Dwan McKissick Jr., 19, 1425 Humboldt St., for probation violation. Free on $750 bond.
• Caziah Randal Self, 18, 3007 Conrow Drive, for possession of marijuana and interference with a law enforcement officer. Exceptionally cleared.
INCIDENTS
• One person was injured in a crash near the Westloop shopping center Wednesday, according to a Riley County Police Department report. Officers responded to a report of an injury crash at about 4:32 p.m. in the 2900 block of Anderson Avenue. They found a 2014 Honda Civic driven by Theresa Albrecht, 78, Manhattan, had struck a 2000 Mazda Familia driven by Leah Sanderson, 22, Fort Riley.
Emergency responders took Sanderson to Ascension Via Christi Hospital for treatment of her injuries, and police issued Albrecht a citation for failing to yield the right-of-way on a left turn.