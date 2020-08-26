ARRESTS
• Caziah Randal Self, 18, 3007 Conrow Drive, for failure to appear. Confined without bond.
• Adrian Lambert, 42, 820 Colorado St. No. 2, for two counts of probation violation. Confined on $8,500 bond.
• William James Pauley, 29, Belvue, for failure to appear. Free with no bond listed.
• Jake Eric Fechner, 42, White City, for failure to appear. Free with no bond listed.
• Marques Abel Nathan Mcnair Singletary, 34, Junction City, for failure to appear. Free with no bond listed.
• Laysha Aletha Hail Miskell, 18, Clay Center, for failure to appear. Free with no bond listed.
• Cedric Maximillian Que Johnson, 24, 601 Gross St., for possession of depressants, stimulants, hallucinogenics or steroids; and possession of simulated controlled substances or drug paraphernalia. Confined on $1,000 bond.
INCIDENTS
• Someone obtained a check through the American Legion Post 17 and made an online deposit at U.S. Bank, according to a Riley County Police Department report. Officers filed a report for forgery, giving a worthless check and attempted theft at 114 McCall Rd. at about 1:32 p.m. Tuesday. Estimated total loss is $2,500. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Anonymous information provided to Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777 could result in a cash reward up to $1,000.
• A 23-year-old woman reported a man she didn’t know battered her, took her phone and would not allow her to leave, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for aggravated kidnapping, aggravated intimidation of a victim and aggravated domestic battery in Manhattan at about 4:29 p.m. Tuesday. Police refused to identify the victim. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• Police arrested a Dwight man for allegedly taking a 19-year-old woman’s property during an argument, according to an RCPD report. Officers arrested Jacob Tucker, 23 of Dwight, on the offense of domestic criminal deprivation of property, and they filed a report in Manhattan at about 5:41 p.m. Tuesday. Tucker was taken to Pottawatomie County Jail and issued no bond, causing him to remain confined.
NOTICES TO APPEAR
• Silas Blaha, 22, 1000 Thurston St., for possession of marijuana, use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia into human body and criminal use of weapons at about 3:34 p.m. Tuesday while in the 2300 block of Fort Riley Boulevard.