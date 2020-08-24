ARRESTS
• Alexander James Schultz, 22, 1717 Vaughn Drive, for DUI. Free on $750 bond.
• Ray Gallup, 77, 6226 Robin Lane No. 67, for failure to appear. Confined without bond.
• Joshua David Lynch, 30, 3509 Amy Lane, for DUI. Free on $750 bond.
• Herschel Benjamin Harrison, 37, 3000 Tuttle Creek Blvd. No. 333, for domestic battery. Confined on $2,000 bond.
• Caleb Joaquin Perry, 29, 1521 Oxford Place No. 21, for aggravated domestic battery. Confined on $10,000 bond.
• Derek Shane Hodges, 32, St. George, for three counts of failure to appear. Confined without bond.
• Adrian Durell Jones, 33, Junction City, for probation violation. Free on $2,500 bond.
INCIDENTS
• Two people suffered minor injuries after a vehicle and motorcycle crash in Manhattan Friday. Officers responded to a report of an injury crash in the 1800 block of Anderson Avenue at about 5:05 p.m. When officers arrived on scene, they found a 2013 Chevy Cruze driven by Lindsay Flores, 26 of Manhattan, struck a 2006 Suzuki Motorcycle driven by Antonio Reid, 21 of Ogden. Kayla Bennet, 21 of Manhattan was a passenger on the 2006 Suzuki Motorcycle. Emergency responders took Reid and Bennet to Ascension Via Christi Hospital for treatment of their injuries. Police issued Flores a citation for following too closely and unsafe lane changing, and a citation to Reid for driving while suspended.
• A 30-year-old man reported a 24-year-old man pointed a gun at him and took cash, according to a Riley County Police Department report. Officers filed a report for aggravated robbery and criminal threat at 337 N. Park St. in Ogden at about 11:38 a.m. Saturday. Estimated total loss is $1,600. Police refused to identify the victim.
• A 19-year-old man reported someone took his Trek bicycle, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for theft at 1122 Bluemont Ave. at about 12:46 p.m. Saturday. Estimated total loss is $3,000. Police refused to identify the victim. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Anonymous information provided to Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777 could result in a cash reward up to $1,000.
• A 35-year-old woman reported a 28-year-old man damaged her vehicle, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property at 824 Dondee Drive at about 5:20 p.m. Saturday. Estimated total loss is $500. Police refused to identify the victim.
• A 53-year-old man reported that someone damaged his vehicle, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property at 1849 Anderson Ave at about 2:42 a.m. Sunday. Estimated total loss is $900. Police refused to identify the victim. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
NOTICES
TO APPEAR
• Blaine Smith, 23, Fort Riley, for possession of an open container in public at about 11:20 p.m. Friday while in the 1000 block of Fremont Street.
• Andrew Woods, 20, Hiawatha, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor at about 11:38 p.m. Sunday while in the 700 block of Bertrand Street.