ARRESTS
• Curtis Adam Minick, 22, 212 N. Fifth St. No. 4, for probation violation. Held with no bond listed.
• Chrystal Lynn Theis, 42, 300 N. Fifth St., for probation violation. Held with no bond listed.
• Davonte Saevon Battles, 28, Kansas City, Kansas, for failure to appear. Released with no bond listed.
• Kaelin Michelle Keys, 16, 224 Highland Pointe Drive, for possession of marijuana. Released with no bond listed.
• Malone Peter Ochanda, 30, 2937 Dimrill Stair, for battery. Released with no bond listed.
• Dakeal Javiel Franco Allen, 19, 425 Pierre St. No. 3H, for two counts of probation violation. Held on $10,000 bond.
NOTICES
TO APPEAR
• Garrett Alejos, 19, Overland Park, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor while at 1127 Moro St., Tubby’s Sports Bar.
• Dakeal Franco Allen, 19, 425 Pierre St., for possession of marijuana while at 425 Pierre St.
INCIDENTS
• Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. in the 1500 block of Fairchild Avenue in Manhattan. Officers listed a 23-year-old woman as the victim when she reported an unknown suspect damaged her driver’s side mirror on her Ford Mustang. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $575. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
• Officers filed a report for theft and criminal damage to property at 11:53 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of Bluemont Avenue in Manhattan. Officers listed Walmart as the victim when it was reported a known 30-year-old male suspect took miscellaneous items from the retailer. The estimated total loss is not currently listed, but is estimated to be under $1,500.
• Officers filed a report for burglary at 10:40 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of North Fifth Street in Manhattan. Officers listed a 27-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man as the victim when it was reported an unknown suspect entered their residence and stole items. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $800. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• The Kansas Highway Patrol responded to an injury accident at 5:58 p.m. Wednesday on Kansas Highway 18.
Joshua C. Campbell of Manhattan was eastbound on K-18 on a 2019 FLHR Road King Harley Davidson motorcycle near mile marker 182. He could not negotiate the curve and entered the median, rolling the motorcyle. Campbell was thrown from the motorcyle. Campbell was taken to Stormont Vail with suspected serious injury.
• Officers filed a report for theft at 9:50 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of South 16th Street in Manhattan. Officers listed a 49-year-old man as the victim when he reported a suspect known to him took his Onn Tablet and speaker, salt lamp, and Skullcandy headphones. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $600.
• Officers filed a report for criminal use of a financial card at 1:16 p.m. Thursday in the 2600 block of KFB Plaza in Manhattan. Officers listed a 70-year-old manas the victim when it was reported an unknown suspect fraudulently withdrew money from an ATM using a stolen bank card. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $738.32. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.