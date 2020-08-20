ARRESTS
• Brian Joseph Rayburn, 37, Ogden, for battery on a law enforcement officer and interference with a law enforcement officer. Free on $3,000 bond.
• Sarah Ann Rayburn, 36, Ogden, for assault. Free on $1,000 bond.
• Tyrone Wendell Millsap, 39, 509 S. Juliette Ave., for failure to appear. Free on $2,000 bond.
• Terry Lee Clay, 42, Wakarusa, for failure to appear. Free on $200 bond.
• Alicia Mary Juanita Aumada, 35, 906 Garden Way No. 3, for DUI. Free on $750 bond.
• Kun Jia, 29, 1540 International Court No. I21, for domestic battery, criminal restraint and criminal deprivation of property. Free on $1,000 bond.
• Leianne Faye Jones, 34, Onaga, for theft by deception. Free with no bond listed.
• Tasia Leiquan Angel White, 21, Junction City, for failure to appear. Free with no bond listed.
• Marcus Jerome White, 18, Wichita, for failure to appear. Free with no bond listed.
INCIDENTS
• Officers arrested a Manhattan woman for allegedly trying to hit a 32-year-old man with her vehicle and leaving, according to a Riley County Police Department report. Police arrested Jalisa Deloris Carson, 32, 405 N. 10th St. No. 3, on charges of attempted aggravated battery and duty of a driver to report an accident with an unattended vehicle property for at about 2:20 p.m. Wednesday. Carson is free on a $10,000 bond.
• One person was injured in a crash near the intersection of North 16th Street and Anderson Avenue, along K-State’s campus, according to an RCPD report. Officers responded to the area at about 11:13 a.m. Wednesday and found that a 2014 Ford Escape driven by Jacie Chestnut, 20, of Manhattan, had struck a 2013 Volkswagon Passat driven by Tashae Handspike, 41, of Manhattan. Alexander Handspike, 30, of Manhattan was a passenger in the 2013 Volkswagon Passat and emergency responders took him to Ascension Via Christi Hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Police issued Chestnut a citation for failure to yield on a left turn.