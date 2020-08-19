ARRESTS
• Meng Ding, 27, 1540 International Court No. I21, for domestic battery and criminal restraint. Confined on $1,000 bond.
• Jamarisa Devonta Johnson, 24, 1705 Hillcrest Drive No. 205, for DUI; possession of opiates, opium, narcotics or certain stimulants; and driving while suspended. Confined on $2,250 bond.
• Brenda Lee Prell, 59, Hanover, for DUI. Free on $500 bond.
• Garrett Kane Silva, 23, Ogden, for domestic battery. Free on $1,000 bond.
• Jason Maurice Hatchett Jr., 25, Junction City, for driving while a habitual violator. Free on $2,000 bond.
INCIDENTS
• Someone took Dewalt hand tools, power tools and other miscellaneous items from Trinium Construction, according to a Riley County Police Department report. Officers filed a report for theft in the 500 block of Richards Drive at about 6:31 a.m. Tuesday. Estimated total loss is $2,000.
• A 20-year-old man allegedly pointed a gun at a 30-year-old man and a 53-year-old man, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for aggravated assault near the intersection of South Fourth Street and Poyntz Avenue at about 7:35 p.m. Tuesday. Police refused to identify the victims.
NOTICES
TO APPEAR
• Cleveland, 27, 1019 Yuma St., for possession of marijuana at about 10 p.m. Sunday while at 1009 Limey Place.