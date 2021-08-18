ARRESTS
• Ashanti Lashay Hernandez, 29, Topeka, for failure to appear. Held with no bond listed.
• Jonathan Thomas Cole, 36, Junction City, for failure to appear. Held on $4,000 bond.
• Evan Michael Colvin, 18, 1405 Yuma St., for criminal damage to property. Released on $1,000 bond.
• Glenn Kriss Bennett, 24, 2108 Blaker Drive, for criminal damage to property. Held on $1,000 bond.
• Joe Earl Marshall Jr., 27, 3023 Sandstone Drive No. 12, for failure to appear. Held on $750 bond.
• Alexander Richard Murph, 26, 8701 Eagle Feather Drive, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
• Chrystal Lynn Theis, 42, 300 N. 5th St., for driving while suspended. Held on $750 bond.
• Bradlee Marshal Ross, 25, Topeka, for failure to appear. Held on $219 bond.
• Kelli Nichole King, 40, Topeka, for failure to appear. Released on $2,000 bond.
NOTICES
TO APPEAR
• Mason Wittman, 20, for possession or consumption of alcohol while in the 1600 block of Fairchild Avenue.
INCIDENTS
• Officers filed a report for theft and criminal damage to property at 9:42 a.m. Monday in the 1000 block of Thurston Street in Manhattan. Officers listed a 22-year-old man as the victim when it was reported an unknown suspect cut a bike lock and stole his black GT Avalance bicycle. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $1,620. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
• Officers filed a report for burglary at 12:21 p.m. Monday in the 4800 block of Rockridge Court in Manhattan. Officers listed a 24-year-old man as the victim when it was reported an unknown suspect stole a Walther PP Mark 2 9mm handgun from his unlocked car. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $700. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• Officers filed a report for theft and criminal damage to property at 5:33 p.m. Monday in the 1800 block of College Heights Road in Manhattan. Officers listed a 22-year-old man as the victim when it was reported an unknown suspect cut a bike lock and stole his grey specialized Cross Trail bicycle. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $555. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• Officers filed a report for attempted aggravated criminal sodomy at 5:39 p.m. Monday in Manhattan. Officers listed an 8-year-old boy as the victim and a male known to them as the suspect. Due to the nature of this crime, no further information will be released.