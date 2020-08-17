ARRESTS
• Amanda Marie Priest, 35, St. George, for two counts of possession of opiates, opium, narcotics or certain stimulants; two counts of use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia into human body; and interference with a law enforcement officer. Free on $2,000 bond.
• Sierra Rita Weltsch, 19, 1400 Chase Place Unit A11, for DUI. Free on $750 bond.
• Theresa Lakeisha Cleveland, 27, 1019 Yuma St. No. 1, for failure to appear. Free on $250 bond.
• Skylar Douglas Scheible, 29, 1020 Houston St. No. 6, for failure to appear. Free on $500 bond.
• Diante Lorenzo Galmore, 29, 730 Allen Road No. 134, for distribution of marijuana. Free on $5,000 bond.
• Julia Alexandria Yuzh Zeak, 20, 513 Fremont St., for domestic battery. Free on $1,000 bond.
• John Logan Leroy Galloway, 27, 1000 Yuma St. No. 1, for aggravated battery. Free on $10,000 bond.
• Sergio Alonso Foronda, 27, 5532 Stone Crest Court, for domestic battery. Free on $1,000 bond.
• Arron James Flower, 37, Junction City, for failure to appear. Confined on $12,00 bond.
• Josh Ange Mette, 22, 1215 Thurston St. No. 1, for DUI. Free on $1,500 bond.
• James Brandon Large, 33, 3000 Tuttle Creek Blvd. No. 538, for domestic battery. Free on $1,000 bond.
• David Maldonado Jr., 45, 2412 Buttonwood Drive, for probation violation and failure to appear. Confined on $1,313 bond.
• Thomas Bryan Farrell, 50, St. Mary’s, for failure to appear. Free with no bond listed.
• Stanford Alexander Kizer, 30, Lenexa, for probation violation. Free with no bond listed.
INCIDENTS
• A 45-year-old man reported someone took his 2004 Honda Civic, according to a Riley County Police Department report. Officers filed a report for theft at 731 Bluemont Ave. at about 12:27 p.m. Friday. Estimated total loss is $4,000. Police refused to identify the victim. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Anonymous information provided to Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777 could result in a cash reward up to $1,000.
• Someone damaged the landscaping on the football field at Susan B. Anthony Middle School, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property at 2501 Browning Ave. at about 12:44 p.m. Friday. Estimated total loss is $500. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• A 31-year-old man reported someone took his computer, iPad and cash from his vehicle, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for burglary at 5209 Stone Crest Drive at about 8:43 p.m. Friday. Estimated total loss is $1,400. Police refused to identify the victim. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• A 19-year-old woman reported someone took her GT Women’s Laguina bicycle, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for theft at 1605 Leavenworth St. at about 3:33 p.m. Saturday. Estimated total loss is $670. Police refused to identify the victim. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
NOTICES
TO APPEAR
• Jordan Garcia, 21, Mulvane, for possession of an open container in public at about 9:33 p.m. Friday while in the 700 block of North Manhattan Avenue.
• Ashley Faiola, 21, 814 Fremont St., for possession of an open container in public at about 11:35 p.m. Thursday while in the 700 block of North Manhattan Avenue.
• Hanna Weaver, 21, Shawnee, for possession of an open container in public at about 11:52 p.m. Saturday while in the 700 block of North Manhattan Avenue.
• Brett Ashcraft, 19, Newton, for minor obtaining or purchasing alcohol at about 12:10 a.m. Sunday while in the 1200 block of Moro Street.
• Austin Teeter, 21, 810 Vattier St., for possession of an open container in public at about 11:29 p.m. Friday while in the 900 block of North 10th Street.