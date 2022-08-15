ARRESTS
• Reegan Machkenzieastor Townsend, 19, Shawnee, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
• Luis Perez Despaigne, 55, Wichita, for interference with a law enforcement officer and DUI. Held on $1,500 bond.
• Nicholas Patrick Goodyard Davies, 20, Leavenworth, for Uniform Criminal Extradition Act and parole violation. Held on $750 bond.
• Megan Marie Chambers, 28, Peck, for probation violation. Released on $468 bond.
• Arthur Daniel Davey, 56, for aggravated sexual battery. Held on $30,000 bond.
• Amy Jean Roth, 36, 427 Leavenworth St., for failure to appear. Released on $3,000 bond.
• Isabella Gabriela Jepsen, 17, 3313 Effingham, for theft and interference with a law enforcement officer. Released with no bond listed.
• Hunter Alexander Arter, 22, Junction City, for parole violation. Held on $750 bond.
• David Lee Lingle II, 38, Junction City, for driving while license canceled, suspended or revoked and distribution of hallucinogenics. Held on $500 bond.
• Cherie Lee Becker, 44, 2110 Prairie Field Place, for violation of a protection order. Held on $6,000 bond.
NOTICES
TO APPEAR
• Daelan McKnight, 19, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor while at 1127 Moro St., Tubby’s Sports Bar.
• Hunter Arter, 22, for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia while at S. 16th Street and Poyntz Avenue.
• Kaitlynn Becker, 19, for possession of marijuana while in the 1500 block of Poyntz Avenue.
INCIDENTS
• Officers responded to the report of an injury crash at 4:15 a.m. Friday in the 8600 block of Green-Randolph Road. When emergency crews arrived on scene, they found a 2003 Saturn Ion driven by Randy Gallegos, 44, of Olsburg, had swerved to miss hitting a deer while traveling west and rolled into the ditch. Gallegos was transported to Via Christi for treatment of a head injury.
• Officers filed a report for theft at 9:15 a.m. Friday in the 1000 block of Bluemont Avenue in Manhattan. A 24-year-old man was listed as the victim when it was reported 31- and 36-year-old male suspects stole his Calloway golf bag with Mizuno, Titleist, and Taylor Made golf clubs inside from the bed of his truck. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $1,500.
• Officers filed a report for theft at 9:30 a.m. Friday in the 1800 block of Tuttle Creek Boulevard in Manhattan. Lag Rentalls LLC was listed as the victim when it was reported a 40-year-old female suspect rented a 2020 Nissan Kick from Hertz on July 22 and never returned it. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $25,000.
• Officers filed a report for theft at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of Westport Drive in Manhattan. A 38-year-old man was listed as the victim when it was reported the catalytic converter was cut off and stolen from his car. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $1,000. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
• Officers filed a report for aggravated burglary and criminal trespass at 12:15 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Eighth Street in Ogden. A 22-year-old woman was listed as the victim when it was reported a 36-year-old male suspect entered her apartment while she was home. No items were reported stolen.