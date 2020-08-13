ARRESTS
• Emily Anne Heinz, 44, 61 Emery Place, for forgery and theft of property or services. Free on $2,500 bond.
• David Maldonado Jr., 45, 2412 Buttonwood Drive, for failure to appear. Confined on $1,000 bond.
• John Joseph Wassenberg, 37, Marysville, for three counts of criminal use of a financial card, two counts of forgery, two counts of theft of property or services and attempted theft of property or services. Free on $10,000 bond.
• Arayah Michele Perez, 22, Manhattan, for two counts of probation violation. Confined on $9,000 bond.
INCIDENTS
• Someone took miscellaneous Milwaukee power tools from Central Mechanical Construction, according to a Riley County Police Department report. Officers filed a report for theft in the 600 block of Pecan Circle at about 6:45 a.m. Wednesday. in Manhattan on August 12, 2020, at approximately 6:45 AM. Estimated total loss is $1,840. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Anonymous information provided to Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777 could result in a cash reward up to $1,000.
• Someone spray painted graffiti on the Manhattan water tower, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property in the 1200 block of Bluemont Avenue at about 1:28 p.m. Wednesday. Estimated total loss is $500. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• A 27-year-old man allegedly damaged an entertainment center, bedroom door, wall and clothing of a 23-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property in the 200 block of Seventh Street in Ogden at about 12:09 a.m. Thursday. Estimated total loss is $1,025. Police refused to identify the victims.