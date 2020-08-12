ARRESTS
• Kyler James Vandergiesen, 20, 353 N. 15th St., for DUI. Free on $750 bond.
• Rebecca Lynn Reichel, 26, 701 Kearney St., for probation violation. Free on $5,000 bond.
• Joshua Alberto Segura Jovel, 28, Hyattsville, Maryland, for probation violation. Free with no bond listed.
INCIDENTS
• A 20-year-old man allegedly damaged a golf cart from Wildcat Fitness and Fun, according to a Riley County Police Department report. Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property at 800 Anneberg Circle at about 7:59 p.m. Tuesday. Estimated total loss is $900.
• A 20-year-old man reported someone took his iPhone 11 Pro, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for theft at 1210 N. Juliette Ave. at about 2:26 a.m. Tuesday. Estimated total loss is $1,000. Police refused to identify the victim. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Anonymous information provided to Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777 could result in a cash reward up to $1,000.