ARRESTS
• Sarah Louise Ludwick, 24, 3117 Lundin Drive No. 4, for DUI. Free on $750 bond.
• Tyler Frederic Harvey, 34, 2140 Westchester Drive No. 4, for disorderly conduct. Free on $500 bond.
• Melissa Sue Carson, 33, Nampa, Idaho, for failure to appear. Confined on $200 bond.
• Ernesto Olvera Rubio, 24, 2500 Farm Bureau Road No. 133, for DUI and no driver’s license. Confined on $750 bond.
• Patrick Carl Stramel, 62, 1119 Garden Way No. 101, for probation violation and violation of court order. Free on $12,500 bond.
• Patrick William McAndrews III, 31, Ogden, for failure to appear. Free on $1,000 bond.
• Christopher Edward Gene Clark, 40, Leonardville, for failure to appear. Confined without bond.
• Aubry Lyn Johnson, 17, Wamego, for theft of property or services. Free with no bond listed.
• Parker Lynn Legends Schrempp, 17, Manhattan, for theft of property or services. Free with no bond listed.
• Austin Tyler Stinson, 22, Ogden, for criminal damage to property. Free with no bond listed.
• Jeremy Wayne Baker, 39, 3307 Fairman Circle, for driving while suspended. Free on $750 bond.
INCIDENTS
• Someone damaged walls in a walking tunnel at North Seth Child Road and Gary Avenue, according to a Riley County Police report. Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property at about 7:37 a.m. Friday, listing the city of Manhattan as the victim. Estimated total loss is $500. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
• A 46-year-old woman reported someone took her homemade trailer, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for theft in the 100 block of North Erpelding Avenue in Leonardville at about 4:18 p.m. Sunday. Estimated total loss is $800. Police refused to identify the victim. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.