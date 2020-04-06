ARRESTS
• Austin Lee Dowling, 26, 1107 Woodland St., for endangerment, domestic battery and criminal damage to property. Free on $3,000 bond.
• Andrew Shay Franklin, 18, Ogden, for failure to appear. Free on $158 bond.
• William Joshua James Bass, 20, Ogden, for DUI. Free on $750 bond.
• Mersadies Renette Heskett, 21, Ogden, for two counts of failure to appear. Free on $4,000 bond.
INCIDENTS
• A 27-year-old woman and a 16-year-old boy reported that a man they didn’t know entered their residence and tried to steal a TV, according to a Riley County Police Department report. Officers filed a report for aggravated burglary at 2500 Farm Bureau Road at about 6:15 p.m. Saturday. Police refused to identify the victims. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Anonymous information provided to Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777 could result in a cash reward up to $1,000.
• Police arrested a Manhattan man Sunday after he allegedly threatened to set a fire, according to an RCPD report. Officers arrested Dakeal Javiel Franco Allen, 18, 4440 Tuttle Creek Blvd. No. 221, on charges of criminal threat and aggravated arson. The report, filed at about 11 p.m. Saturday at 531 Yuma Street, lists a 23-year-old man, a 20-year-old woman, a 21-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man as victims. Allen is confined at the RIley County Jail on a $12,000 bond.
NOTICES TO APPEAR
• Kyler Owens, 23, Topeka, for possession of marijuana at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday while in the 500 block of Bluemont Avenue.