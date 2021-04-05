ARRESTS
• Lekeathia Kimblery Franklin, 38, 350 N. 16th St. No. 8, for domestic battery, criminal damage to property and criminal deprivation of property. Free on $3,000 bond.
• Robert Taylor Jordan Gibbons, 31, 2014 Strong Ave., for failure to appear. Free on $1,000 bond.
• Veron Mack Davis, 21, 1817 Elaine Drive, for failure to appear. Confined without bond.
• Petar William Rebegila, 30, Saint Marys, for DUI. Free on $750 bond.
• Caleb Lee Brock, 16, Ogden, for battery. Free with no bond listed.
• Corondus Sanchez Sims, 21, 2215 College Ave. No. J339, for two counts of failure to appear and interference with a law enforcement officer. Confined on $8,000 bond.
• Tracey Jerome Toliver, 34, 1015 Yuma St., for two counts of probation violation. Free on $1,000 bond.
• Dat Do, 18, 3783 Butternut Drive, for theft of property or services. Free with no bond listed.
• Emily Anne Heinz, 44, 901 Pierre St., for failure to appear. Free with no bond listed.
INCIDENTS
• A 21-year-old woman, a 20-year-old man, and four 21-year-old men reported a 28-year-old man broke into a residence, stole several items, and was found in possession of stolen property, marijuana and drug paraphernalia, according to a Riley County Police Department report. Officers filed a report in connection with the incident in the 1000 block of Pierre Street at about 7:30 a.m. Thursday. Police arrested Tony James Hoover, 28, of Manhattan on the offenses of aggravated burglary, possession of marijuana, use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia, possession of stolen property, interference with LEO, two counts of criminal trespass and two counts of failure to appear. Hoover is confined in the Riley County Jail on a $20,545 bond. Police refused to identify the victims.
• A 50-year-old woman reported someone entered her unlocked vehicle and stole cash, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for burglary at 101 Bluemont Ave. at about 12:54 p.m. Thursday. Estimated total loss is $1,170. Police refused to identify the victim. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Anonymous information provided to Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777 could result in a cash reward up to $1,000.
• A 20-year-old man reported someone stole his black Trek Alpha 3700 bicycle, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for theft at 505 Tuttle Creek Blvd.at about 5:46 p.m. Thursday. Estimated total loss is $1,500. Police refused to identify the victim. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• A 26-year-old woman and a 65-year-old woman reported a 24-year-old had stolen cash from their personal belongings, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for theft at 3430 Lombard Drive at about 12:35 p.m. Friday. Estimated total loss is $829. Police refused to identify the victims.
• A 14-year-old boy reported someone cut a bike lock and stole a black Specialized Sirrus 1.0 bicycle, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for theft and criminal damage to property at 901 Poyntz Ave. at about 3:22 p.m. Friday. Estimated total loss is $500. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• A 24-year-old man reported someone stole his rainbow aura Samsung Galaxy Note 10 with a clear Otterbox case, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for theft at 1101 Westloop Place at about 5:40 p.m. Friday. Estimated total loss is $500. Police refused to identify the victim. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• A 21-year-old man reported someone stole his black 2016 Honda CB300F motorcycle, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for theft near the intersection of North Seth Child Road and Marlatt Avenue at about 5:54 p.m. Saturday. Estimated total loss is $2,990. Police later recovered the motorcycle in the 1900 block of Barnes Road and returned it to the owner. Police refused to identify the victim.
• A Manhattan woman was injured in a crash in northwest Manhattan on Sunday, according to an RCPD report. Officers responded to the report of an injury crash near the intersection of Kimball Avenue and College Avenue at about 11:44 a.m. When officers arrived on scene they found a 2006 Hyundai Sonata driven by Talitha Peverill, 19, of Manhattan had struck a pedestrian, Marian Brandenburg, 68, of Manhattan. Riley County EMS took Brandenburg to Ascension Via Christi Hospital for treatment of her injuries. Police issued Peverill a citation for failure to yield right of way to a pedestrian.
• A 23-year-old man and a 25-year-old man reported someone stole cash and a Cuban white diamond chain necklace and damaged a silver Michael Kors watch, an LG cell phone, eyeglasses, a silver and diamond chain necklace, and a silver diamond bracelet, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for robbery and criminal damage to property at 701 N. Ninth St. at about 1:59 a.m. Sunday. Estimated total loss is $3,610. Police refused to identify the victims. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
NOTICES
TO APPEAR
• Brianna Wilson, 20, Fort Riley, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor at about 12:01 a.m. Saturday while at 1127 Moro. St., Tubby’s Sports Bar.